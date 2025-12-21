Once again, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost kept up their annual “Weekend Update” tradition: writing jokes for each other to read on air, sight unseen.

And once again, Scarlett Johansson, Jost’s wife, was an unwitting punchline.

At least, Che kept up the Christmastime tradition. As Jost explained to the audience in Saturday’s episode, he and Che had agreed not to do the joke swap this year. But Che apparently went back on his word, and all of a sudden, Jost was facing cue cards to read for the first time.

In jokes we dare not repeat here, Che had Jost propose a new idea for a U.S. coin and offer commentary on the the Archdiocese of New York’s new victims fund.

The came the joke about Johansson.

“New research shows that millions of women leave the workforce due to menopause. Which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train,” Jost said, embarrassed, as a photo of the Jurassic World Rebirth star came up on screen. “My girl already be like, ‘Colin, I’m warm. Colin, I’m sweating.’ B****, you having a hot flash.”

Finally, Che had Jost lust after Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday character.

“But don’t worry about me — I got a backup. They don’t call Wednesday ‘hump day’ for nothing,” Jost said.

In case you missed it, Che had Jost disparage his wife during last Christmas’ joke swap, too. After reading a headline about Costco removing its roast beef sandwich from its menu, Jost said, “But I ain’t tripping, I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

The camera then cut to a shot of Johansson, watching a feed of “Weekend Update” elsewhere in Studio 8H and mouthing, “Oh, my God.”

But Che’s joke for Jost was just getting started. “Nah, nah, I’m just playing, baby,’ Jost said. “You know I don’t go downtown.”

Don’t worry — Johansson got her comeuppance during a season-finale joke swap five months later.

Saturday’s SNL episode was an especially notable one. Bowen Yang tearfully said goodbye to SNLafter seven seasons, and the show also paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner.