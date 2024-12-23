Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Husband Colin Jost’s Dirty Jokes About Her on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live tried to make things awkward for the Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost household this holiday season by making the latter tell some dirty jokes about his wife.

The segment aired on Saturday’s (December 21) winter finale and saw Jost and his Weekend Update co-host Michael Che forced to read jokes they had never seen before, which has become a finale tradition. Making this particular edition risky was the fact that Pop Culture Jeopardy! host Jost’s wife, Johansson, was on hand to react to the risque jokes in real time.

Johansson, who appeared in the show’s opening monologue, watched the Weekend Update segment off-stage with a camera focused on her face to get her instant reactions.

“I wanna dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johannson… hey boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday,” Jost said while nervously reading the cue cards. “Which means I’m about to get up out of there!”

“Nah, nah. I’m just playing,” he continued. “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet… because he Black as hell.”

The camera then cut to the Black Widow star, who took a large gulp of water and shook her head.

Jost thought it was over when the topic changed to Costco removing its roast beef sandwich from its menu. However, the joke came back around to Johannson when he was forced to read, “But I ain’t tripping, I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

The comedian dropped his head into his hands as the camera shot back to Johansson, who mouthed, “Oh my god!”

It wasn’t over there, though, as Jost continued, “Nah, nah, I’m just playing, baby. You know I don’t go downtown.”

Jost and Johansson began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020. They welcomed a son, Cosmo (3), in 2021.

This isn’t the first time Johansson has been the butt of Jost’s jokes. In the Season 49 finale back in May, Jost was forced to comment on his wife’s legal dispute with OpenAI for using her voice in its voice assistant app.

“ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her,” Jost said. “Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening.”

You can watch the full Weekend Update segment in the video above.