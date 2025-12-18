‘Percy Jackson’ Stars Explain the Great Prophecy in Episode 3 (VIDEO)

What To Know In Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 3, Annabeth reveals the Great Prophecy to Percy.

The episode takes place on Luke’s cruise ship, where he tries to get Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson to join his side and fight for Kronos in his rebellion against Olympus.

The stars and creators discuss the Great Prophecy and more in our after-show video interview.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 introduced a major book detail in Episode 2: the Great Prophecy. Chiron (Glynn Turman) wouldn’t tell Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) the prophecy’s exact words, but she needed to know enough to understand why Percy (Walker Scobell) had to be kept in the dark about what it forebodes. By the end of Episode 3, which came out on Wednesday, December 17, on Disney+, Annabeth felt it was vital to tell Percy the truth. He deserved to know what his fate could have in store. The stars and creators explain the Great Prophecy and more from Episode 3 in our Percy Jackson After Show video interview above.

The episode took place on the cruise ship called the Princess Andromeda. The ship is Luke’s (Charlie Bushnell), provided to him by the titan king Kronos, whom he serves. Luke and his demigod and monster army want to revive Kronos from the dead (his spirit prevails) with the help of the mythical Golden Fleece, a magical object with the power to heal anything. Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson (Daniel Diemer) want to use the fleece to heal Thalia’s (Tamara Smart) tree, which Luke poisoned with elder python venom in Episode 1. Thalia’s tree protects the border of Camp Half-Blood, so time is running out to save the camp from attackers that want to see demigods destroyed.

On the Princess Andromeda, Luke tried to rally Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson to his cause. Countless demigods and humans could die in the war between gods and monsters that Luke is helping to incite. Luke knows about the Great Prophecy through Kronos, and Percy first learns about it from Luke.

The Great Prophecy is about one of the children of the eldest three Olympians (Zeus, Poseidon, Hades) who will become a powerful weapon in this war once they turn 16. Percy is the only living child of the big three, to their knowledge, at this point in the story, so the fear is that Percy could be the demigod who will either save Olympus or destroy it. Percy is terrified when Annabeth tells him this story at the end of Episode 3. Earlier on, she feared that he would resent her for keeping this knowledge to herself.

Percy trusted that Annabeth and Chiron had a good reason for maintaining his ignorance, so he didn’t challenge her. But Annabeth feared that the longer this elephant stayed in the room, the further apart their friendship would grow. As the daughter of Athena (Andra Day), Annabeth is wiser than most. Does she feel her intelligence can be a burden? Jeffries tells TV Insider her thoughts.

“I think it can, but I don’t think it’s the way she’s using it. I think it’s the way people think of it,” she shares in the video above. “She has enough wisdom to know what she can and cannot do. I think sometimes people abuse that power.”

Percy learns about the Great Prophecy earlier in the show than he does in the Sea of Monsters book, but the way he learns about it in this adaptation is fairly close to the source material. The show’s creators explained their decision to make this part of the story, which is a huge centerpiece for the Olympian war on the horizon, into the show’s plot a little early. (Percy Jackson is renewed for Season 3 and will resume production on it soon. While it’s not yet renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, they intend to adapt all five books.) Executive producer Dan Shotz says they’ve wanted to introduce the Great Prophecy earlier “from the beginning.”