James Van Der Beek to Share Cancer Update to Craig Melvin on ‘Today’

What To Know Today‘s Craig Melvin traveled to Texas to interview James Van Der Beek about his colorectal cancer journey

Both Melvin and Van Der Beek have personal connections to colorectal cancer, with Melvin raising awareness after losing his brother and Van Der Beek announcing his own diagnosis last year.

Van Der Beek has been raising funds for his treatment and others by auctioning memorabilia.

Craig Melvin had a good reason for missing the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Today.

Melvin’s colleagues noted on Wednesday that he was out on assignment. Later that day, Melvin took to Instagram to share the reason for his absence. Melvin traveled to Texas to sit down for a candid conversation with actor James Van Der Beek.

“Spent the day in TX on James Van Der Beek’s ranch (@vanderjames),” Melvin captioned behind-the-scenes photos from the interview. “Overcast and dreary outside but James is quite the ray of positivity these days. It was refreshing and inspiring. We talked about where he is on his journey, the importance of cancer screenings, and how he’s finding joy in family and faith.”

Melvin concluded the caption by revealing that the interview will air on Today‘s Friday, December 19, episode.

Fans shared their excitement for the segment in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “God bless him he’s looking better. I hope he’s feeling better. JVDB has been in my prayers.”

“As a colon cancer survivor with clear one year scans just today – thank you for all you do, Craig. Look forward to the interview,” another person said. Someone else shared, “He looks Good, I’m still praying for him. Can’t wait until Friday ❤️.”

A different user wrote, “Thank you James for your courage and speaking about your journey. You’re helping others.” A separate commenter said, “Eager to hear more from him and hope he’s on the road to improvement.”

Melvin continued to tease the interview on the Thursday, December 18, episode of Today. “Let me tell you, James is so inspiring,” he told Savannah Guthrie. “He opened up about his cancer journey, he talked about the importance of screenings, and why he says that his health issues have actually changed his life for the better.”

Melvin and Van Der Beek share a connection, as they have both been affected by colorectal cancer. Melvin lost his brother, Lawrence Meadows, to colon cancer at the age of 43 in December 2020. He continues to raise awareness and funds for various cancer charities, including the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, through his Bottoms Up Invitational golf tournament and his candle company, Melvin Made.

Van Der Beek, meanwhile, announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People at the time.

Over the past year, Van Derk Beek has auctioned off mementos from his past projects — including Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues — to raise money for his cancer treatment and for other families going through similar experiences.

“You’re a wizard. Bouncing back baby!! 😍😍😍,” Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, commented underneath a November 24 Instagram post about her husband’s latest Varsity Blues jersey fundraiser.

