James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, has said that her husband is “bouncing back” amid his ongoing battle with colorectal cancer.

On Monday (November 24), Van Der Beek took to his Instagram page to share a video announcing he would be selling replicas of the football jersey he wore in the 1999 movie Varsity Blues. In the caption, the Dawson’s Creek alum confirmed proceeds will “go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path.”

“Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie,” he added. “Endlessly grateful for all of you.”

Kimberly jumped into the comments to cheer on her man and provide a small update on how he’s doing. “You’re a wizard. Bouncing back, baby!! 😍😍😍,” she wrote.

Van Der Beek and Kimberly have been married since 2010 and share six children: Olivia (15), Joshua (13), Annabel (11), Emilia (9), Gwendolyn (7), and Jeremiah (4).

The Pose actor revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis back in November 2024. At the time, he told People, “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

The Varsity Blues auction comes just weeks after Van Der Beek announced he’d be selling off Dawson’s Creek memorabilia to help pay for his cancer treatment.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told People. “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”