See Reba McEntire’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Ex-Stepson Brandon Blackstock

What To Know Reba McEntire honored her late former stepson Brandon Blackstock on what would have been his 49th birthday.

Brandon Blackstock, who was McEntire’s stepson during her marriage to Narvel Blackstock, died in August at age 48 after a private battle with cancer.

Fans expressed their support and condolences for McEntire via social media.

Reba McEntire is continuing to keep her former stepson Brandon Blackstock‘s memory alive in the months after his unexpected death.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 16, to celebrate Blackstock on what would have been his 49th birthday. “Happy birthday Brandon! We love and miss you a bunch. ❤️❤️❤️,” McEntire wrote alongside a snap of herself and Brandon posing with loved ones, including her son, Shelby Blackstock.

McEntire shares Shelby with Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, to whom she was married from 1989 to 2015. She was also the stepmother of Narvel’s three kids — Chassidy, Shawna, and Brandon — whom he shared with his first wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter.

Fans flooded the comments section of McEntire’s post with their well-wishes. “Beautiful photo! Sending love to you and the family,” one person wrote, while another added, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Brandon ❤️ thinking of you today ❤️.”

“Keeping you all in our prayers,” someone else shared. A different user commented, “So sorry for you and your family during the holidays Ms. Rebate. Love you bunches❤️.”

McEntire celebrated Brandon’s birthday four months after he died at the age of 48 in August. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for his family told People at the time. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

News of Brandon’s death broke just one day after his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, postponed several of her Las Vegas concerts due to his illness. The exes — who share kids River, 11, and Remy, 9 — were married from 2013 to 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

McEntire broke her silence on Brandon’s death in an August 12 Instagram post, writing, “His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

McEntire — who is currently engaged to her Happy’s Place costar Rex Linn — shared more details about her and Brandon’s “precious” relationship in an October interview with People. “I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was 4 years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14,” she gushed. “Along with his mom and dad, I helped raise him, along with [step kids] Shawna and Chassidy. They were my kids.”

She added, “Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we’ll never forget him.”