‘NCIS’ Fans Are Ecstatic About Bishop’s Shocking Return

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9 'Heaven and Nature'
CBS

What To Know

  • NCIS surprised fans by bringing back a fan-favorite character in the fall finale.
  • Fans are excited to have her back but there’s one major question.

NCIS fans got quite the holiday treat in the December 16 fall finale: the return of a fan-favorite character. But Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) has changed, and she’s on the other side of the team … maybe. It’s still unclear exactly what’s going on.

The episode saw Knight (Katrina Law) receive her first NCIS: Elite assignment, and her target is Bishop. As Vance (Rocky Carroll) told her, it hit close to home and she’d be getting more details, but until then, it had to stay between them — including from Knight’s partner and Bishop’s former love interest, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). And what Knight didn’t know was that Bishop was watching the team at that moment.

Immediately following the episode, NCIS fans expressed their surprise and excitement for the returning Bishop. Emily Wickersham was last seen onscreen in the Season 18 finale, when she left NCIS as a disgraced agent for the mission she was undertaking.

“Woah! Caught me off guard,” one fan wrote to kick off a thread on Reddit.

“Yessss!!!! I kept telling myself not to get my hopes up and for the first time in a while I am not disappointed!!!” another wrote in the comments. “Well done to the writers for giving a great twist!”

'NCIS' Reveals Truth About Parker's Mom — Boss Details Original Backstory, Why It Changed
Related

'NCIS' Reveals Truth About Parker's Mom — Boss Details Original Backstory, Why It Changed

That was a sentiment shared across the board, with others writing, “I squealed like a kid on Christmas morning,” “I have almost never been happier when it comes to NCIS and it usually takes much longer to get answers on what happens to characters after they leave,” “I gasped like a book character in surprise, honestly was unexpected a bit since being away for so long period of time it was like a shot in the dark,” and “Best news ever?” as well as “OMG MY FAVORITE IS BACK!!” and “I am SO HAPPY!!!! Cannot wait!”

One viewer was puzzled about Bishop now being a target of NCIS Elite, given, “Wasn’t Ellie being some kinda traitor supposed to some kinda of deep cover?” Another suggested, “She could have gone native and actually turned dark. Or could be getting framed, which I think is more likely. I’m just so happy to see her back in some capacity. The way her story ended was awful and I want them to fix it somehow!”

TV Insider spoke with executive producer Steven D. Binder about bringing Wickersham back as Bishop, and he teased that “she’s not being targeted … because she’s been a good person.”

He continued, “All of her relationships are going to be colored, all of her feelings are going to be colored by who she is now and not who she was. Who she was if she was gone for five years, she’d come back and maybe there would be one conversation, but now she’s Bishop 2.0 and also it wouldn’t be interesting to bring her back and she hasn’t moved anywhere. It just wouldn’t be a good drama. And people move on with their life. People change, especially in the world that she’s in now. It’s a very high-stakes, high-pressure situation. People break, people’s loyalty shift, people’s priorities shift. And so when she comes back, her relationships with her old friends are very much — at least what it appears is that she’s not the person who we remember.”

What are you hoping to see from Bishop when NCIS returns in February? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS key art

Grab Your News!

Get absolutely everything about NCIS in your inbox!

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2003–

TV14

Crime drama

Action

Adventure

Mystery

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More NCIS ›

NCIS

Emily Wickersham

Katrina Law

Rocky Carroll

Steven D. Binder

Wilmer Valderrama




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
1
‘NCIS’ Boss Explains That Big Return & What It Means for Torres
Dan Gauthier, Stacy Haiduk - 'Days of our Lives'
2
Dan Gauthier Talks Joining ‘Days of Our Lives’ After 15-Year Hiatus
Niall Horan
3
‘The Voice’: Why Isn’t Niall Horan Performing in the Finale?
Jesse Palmer, Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown, 'Holiday Baking Championship' Season 12, Food Network, 2025.
4
Where Is Duff Goldman on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’?
Ian and Daphne Figueira on Season 1 of HGTV's 'Castle Impossible,' promo photo, 2025; D'Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola via Instagram, November 8, 2025.
5
HGTV Announces ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 2, More New & Returning Shows