Seth Meyers & Sabrina Carpenter Go Day Drinking, Discuss Her ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role

What To Know Seth Meyers asked Sabrina Carpenter about her acting debut on Law & Order: SVU during Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ “Day Drinking” segment.

After her SVU debut, Carpenter built her acting career with roles in various TV shows and movies.

Carpenter has gone on to win two Grammys and made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October.

Like many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Sabrina Carpenter got her start on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Seth Meyers questioned the Grammy winner about her debut TV role during Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ “Day Drinking” segment on Tuesday, December 16. Upon learning that SVU was her first TV gig, Meyers excitedly asked Carpenter, “Oh, my God! What did you play on Law and Order: SVU?” She simply replied, “A victim.”

“Oh, my God. Of what?” Meyers continued before stopping himself. “Oh, don’t say it. I bet, based on that show, it’s a bummer,” he said through laughs. Carpenter held back her own laughs while jokingly reprimanding Meyers.

“Of what? I was 12. Yeah, a victim, Seth,” she stated.

Carpenter appeared on Season 12, Episode 12, of the NBC police procedural back in 2011. Carpenter played Paula, an assault survivor whom Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) interviews during an investigation into a child pornography victim.

Following her SVU debut, Carpenter went on to grab minor roles on shows such as Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, Orange Is the New Black, and Austin & Ally before scoring her breakout role as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. The Boy Meets World spinoff ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

Carpenter has taken on several more acting roles over the years in shows and movies such as The Hate U Give, Milo Murphy’s Law, Tall Girl, Work It, and Clouds. Her most recent acting credits include the 2022 films Emergency and Tall Girl 2. She also made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October, serving double duty as the episode’s musical guest.

While rising to fame on the big and small screen, Carpenter also grew her star in the music industry. She released her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” in 2014, followed by her first studio album, Eyes Wide Open, the following year.

Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, back in August. Her music has earned many accolades, including 12 Grammy nominations and two wins for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n’ Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”) in February.

Last month, it was announced that Carpenter will return to her acting roots in an upcoming Alice in Wonderland-inspired movie musical. She is set to produce the project, which will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria and produced by Marc Platt, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, per Variety.

During Late Night‘s “Day Drinking” segment, Meyers snapped a selfie with Carpenter while making her laugh with monkey noises. He later shared the pic on Instagram, captioning it with a hand taking a selfie emoji.

“Hahaha I love this, they’re so funny ❤️🤭,” one fan commented underneath the post, while another added, “This was so good love seeing sabrina doing fun things like this.” Someone else shared, “THE DUO WE ALL NEEDED.” A different user wrote, “IM CRYINGGG.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 12:35a/11:35c, NBC