‘Fallout’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Christmas has come early for aficionados of the post-apocalyptic series Fallout, as Prime Video has decided to gift fans with an early release of the first episode of Season 2 on Tuesday, December 16, at 9/8c for all the good boys and girls out there in the Wasteland.

However, the Tuesday release is a bit of an anomaly because after unwrapping Episode 1, fans will have to wait for Wednesdays for their daily fix of Fallout goodness.

So, when are new episodes of the show going to air? Here’s a look at what to know about Fallout Season 2 schedule.

When do Fallout Season 2 episodes air?

The highly anticipated eight-episode season will start on Tuesday, December 16, at 9/8c and continue with one episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Here is the full schedule of new episodes:

Episode 1 – Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 9/8 c

Episode 2 – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Episode 3 – Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Episode 4 – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Episode 5 – Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Episode 6 – Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Episode 7 – Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Episode 8 – Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Who stars in Fallout Season 2?

The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard/The Ghoul, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Moisés Arias as Norm, and Frances Turner as Barb.

Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin have also joined the cast for Season 2.

What is Fallout Season 2 about?

According to the official release: “The new season of Fallout will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

The season will follow Lucy and the Ghoul as they hunt for Hank, who has fled to New Vegas, one of the last surviving civilizations, now ruled by the enigmatic and elusive Robert House. It will also continue Maximus’s story after he rejoins the Brotherhood, though his heart is no longer fully in it. Meanwhile, new internal tensions emerge between Vaults 31, 32, and 33, as long-simmering conflicts rise to the surface and demand resolution.

Who is behind the making of Fallout Season 2?

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also executive produces. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Fallout, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, Prime Video