Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Has Valentine’s Date, Says He Didn’t Buy Her Anything

What To Know Ryan Seacrest revealed on his radio show that he has a Valentine’s Day date.

His cohosts encouraged him to make the day special for the special lady.

Seacrest out…. of the loop. Ryan Seacrest told his On Air cohosts that he remembered he has a date for Valentine’s Day, but hasn’t bought her a gift, and it’s one day prior.

“I didn’t even realize that, on Saturday night, I do have a Valentine’s Day date,” Seacrest told his radio show cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie. “I didn’t realize when we planned for her to come visit me, it was Valentine’s Day.”

Both Rad and Sisanie looked at each other with curiosity. “My mom is visiting me over the weekend,” Seacrest revealed.

“Awww,” both of the women exclaimed.

“I will be Valentine’s Day-ing with her, for sure,” the Wheel of Fortune host said.

“You really need to do it up and make it cute,” Sisanie replied.

“Well, I don’t know. For your mom?” Seacrest asked.

“Yesss!” the women replied.

“It looks like you didn’t have a plan,” Sisanie said after Seacrest got quiet and made a guilty face.

“Well, I have a plan. I invited her to spend the weekend with me,” Seacrest replied.

Rad suggested that he should get his mom slippers with hearts on them and a pajama set while she stays with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Air with Ryan Seacrest (@onairwithryan)

“Something like that, your mom would love,” Sisanie said.

Seacrest folded his hands under his chin and said, “Let me do me.”

“I love Sisanie and Tanya’s reaction… YESSSSSS,” an Instagram user wrote.

“A Valentine doesn’t always have to be your partner, a Mom is a great Valentine! Shower her with love, Ryan! 🌹🌹,” another commented.

“You have to go over the top for your mom, Ryan. I agree with all the suggestions here! Make it extra special for Connie. She deserves it and needs it. ❤️” a third added.

This will be the first Valentine’s Day in a long time that Ryan’s mom, Connie, will be without her Valentine. His dad, Gary, died in October 2025, after a battle with cancer.

A few days after Gary’s death, Ryan revealed that the last words he said to him, his mom, and sister were, “I love this family. Take care of your mom. I’ve got to go.”

“This is your mom’s first Valentine’s Day without your father. It might be really tough on her. Maybe you could do something in honor of your dad, even if it is to just light a special candle and then take it home with her. You have to make this special and thoughtful for her. I will be praying for her.❤️,” a fan said.

Seacrest lives in California while his mom lives in Georgia, his home state, so they don’t get to see each other very often. He has never been married, but has been in a few long-term relationships.