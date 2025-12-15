What To Know Jep Robertson and his wife, Jessica Robertson, are launching their own show, Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou.

The series will air on Great American Pure Flix before premiering on Great American Family and GFam+ later this year.

Beyond the Bayou will document the couple as they develop a new property in Texas, all while balancing parenting and grandparenting.

Jep Robertson and his wife, Jessica Robertson, are joining Great American Media with a brand new show. The series, Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou, will premiere in “early 2026,” according to a press release.

This will be Great American Media’s first original unscripted series. It will stream on Great American Pure Flix, with episodes airing on Great American Family and GFam+ at some point laster this year.

“We’re Jessica and Jep Robertson and we’ve got some exciting news to share,” Jessica said in an announcement video. “We’re joining The Great American Family.” Jep jumped in to add, “Our new unscripted series is a journey that takes us out of our Louisiana comfort zone and into a brand new chapter, expanding our roots to a ranch in Texas.”

The series will document the couple as they develop their Comanche Moon Ranch property in Texas. According to a description of the show, Jep and Jess were “inspired by some recent success with vacation rental properties in the Lone Star State and are “taking a risky leap of faith by making a sizable financial investment in a potential legacy family business for their children and grandchildren. But that’s not all. As they juggle parenting, grandparenting, and the same hilarious misadventures that made the Robertson name famous, viewers will fall in love all over again.”

As Jess added in the video, “Along the way, you’ll meet our kids, grandbabies, relatives, and a community who reminds us of what matters most.”

In a statement, the pair added, “We are incredibly grateful to join the Great American Media family. Faith and family are central to our lives, and we are excited to share this new chapter with viewers. We hope our journey will inspire everyone to pursue their dreams with a sense of purpose and wholehearted faith both in their own lives and in their communities.”

Jep and Jessica have been married since 2001. The couple has five children (four biological and one adopted son) and two grandchildren. In July, Jessica announced that her and Jep’s 18-year-old daughter Priscilla was pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl, Jessica and Jep’s second grandchild, in October.

Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou, Series Premiere, Early 2026, Great American Pure Flix