The Robertson family came back into the spotlight in 2025 amid Phil Robertson‘s death and the premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival. But, fans quickly noticed that prominent family members from the original Duck Dynasty, including Jase Robertson, were not part of the revival series.

Jase has been keeping busy since the original show ended in 2017. Scroll down for everything to know about what he’s up to now, why he’s not on Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and if he’ll return in the future.

What is Jase Robertson doing now?

Jase has stepped away from his role leading manufacturing at Duck Commander. Today, he is the host of the Unashamed podcast with his brother, Alan Robertson. Phil was also one of the hosts of the podcast, which launched in 2018, before his death.

Jase and his wife, Missy Robertson, also run Logtown Estate in Monroe, Louisiana. The property is a bed & breakfast, but also hosts events, including weddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Robertson (@missyduckwife)

Plus, Jase has had a lot going on in his personal life in recent years. He is a grandfather of three through his eldest son, Reed, who is married to wife Brighton Robertson. Plus, he has his other children, Cole, who got married earlier this year, and Mia. he and Missy also consider themselves parents to a young woman named Karina, who came to live with them from Nicaragua in 2018.

Why did Jase Robertson leave Duck Dynasty?

Jase was on Duck Dynasty for the original show’s run, but did not return for Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The reason is simply because this new series is focused on Willie Robertson, his wife, Missy Robertson, and their kids, most of whom spend a lot of time at Duck Commander, which is the focus of the show.

As Willie’s daughter explained to Taste of Country earlier this year, “My mom actually runs a lot of things up here at Duck Commander,” Sadie explained. “I have all of my podcast and Live Original team work out of Duck Commander, My brother, John Luke, works for my mom’s production company at Duck Commander. My sister [Bella Robertson] manages the whole Suck Commander store, so the next generation works here.”

Meanwhile, Willie is now “semi-retired” and deciding who will take over as CEO of Duck Commander when he steps away, Sadie explained, so the show follows his “new phase of life” as a “grandpa” who’s often “traveling.” She added, “So that’s kinda why there’s other reasons Jase and Jep aren’t on this season.”

Will Jase Robertson be on Duck Dyansty: The Revival?

Sadie teased that Jase could be returning for Season 2 of The Revival, which started filming in the second half of 2025.

“Season 2 we are actually already filming,” she teased. “There’s more cast members from the original show on Season 2.” While she did not specify exactly who would be returning, the demand from fans to see more of Jase and Jep on the show is a likely indication that they’ll probably be coming back.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Season 2 Premiere, 2026, A&E