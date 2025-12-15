What To Know Anthony Geary, known for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, died at age 78 due to complications from surgery.

Genie Francis, Geary’s longtime costar and the other half of the iconic Luke and Laura supercouple, honored the actor with a heartfelt tribute.

Geary and Francis’ portrayal of Luke and Laura became a legendary TV pairing.

There will never be another Luke Spencer. General Hospital legend Anthony Geary died at the age of 78 on December 14, and members of his beloved soap family are speaking out about the tragic loss.

Genie Francis, who played the other half of the Luke Spencer-Laura Webber supercouple on GH, paid tribute to her longtime costar in a heartfelt message. “This morning I woke up and went into my husband’s arms. In my sleep, my life was flashing before me and I was afraid of death,” she began. “An hour later, I received a call from Frank Valentini, he told me Tony died.”

She continued, “I immediately felt remorse, I hadn’t spoken to him in years, but I felt his life end in my sleep last night, and with it a big part of me, and mine. He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind. As an artist, he was filled with a passion for the truth, no matter how blunt, or even a little rude it might be, but always hilariously funny. He was the anti-hero, always so irreverent, but even the most conservative had to smile. Working with him was always exciting. You never knew what might happen.”

He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life. I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner. Somehow, somewhere, we are connected to each other because I felt him leave last night. Good night sweet prince, good night. — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) December 15, 2025

Geary’s death was confirmed by his husband, Claudio Gama. The actor died following complications from a surgery he underwent three days prior to his death. “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband,” Gama said in an exclusive statement to TV Insider.

Geary joined General Hospital in 1978, a year after Francis. Despite a rocky (and controversial) start to Luke and Laura’s onscreen romance, this GH pairing became the bona fide supercouple of its heyday. Luke and Laura’s 1981 wedding was watched by 30 million viewers, cementing its place in TV history.

Just weeks before his death, Geary tuned in for Francis’ appearance on Maurice Benard‘s State of Mind podcast. Geary’s husband wrote that the episode “made Tony very happy.” Gama added, “He told me, ‘those are two lovely and talented people great friends and I miss them.'”