Bill Maher Sends Blunt Message About Transgender Individuals in Women’s Locker Rooms

Bill Maher sent a blunt message about transgender individuals in locker rooms on his Club Random podcast.

In a clip shared to his YouTube channel on Saturday, December 13, the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, sat down with The Young Turks cohost Ana Kasparian, 39. They started off by discussing police and prison reform, but the topic soon veered into transgender women in locker rooms with cisgender women.

“This bizarre obsession with putting men, or at least people with penises…” Maher said, to which Kasparian interjected, “Oh, you’re going to get me in trouble, Bill.”

“I’m supposed to be totally OK it,” she explained. “Is it bad that I don’t want to see a d*** in the women’s locker room? Is that bad? I just don’t. I don’t want to see a c*** in the women’s locker room.”

To that, Maher said, “And you shouldn’t. And no woman should. I mean, this is basic 101… [The left thinks] that it makes them a better person to be so counterintuitive about all these issues like this. That this makes them the good people. That they’re way out ahead on this issue. And you’re not.”

The late-night host continued, “It’s not what people want, and it goes against human nature. And it’s not helping.”

Maher then pointed out, “Yeah, you want to champion women. And you didn’t. You did the opposite. You made them uncomfortable, and unnecessarily, in many ways.”

“I respect transgender people. I do not want to treat them like the others,” Kasparian clarified. “I want them to have rights. I want them to be treated with dignity and respect. At the same time, I also know what it’s like to be a woman living in a state where we decided self-ID makes the most sense.”

She added, “Obviously, as you and I both know, there are all sorts of predators out there who are going to take advantage of that situation. And that’s already happened.”

Kasparian pointed to a person who was charged with indecent exposure at a Wi Spa in Los Angeles in 2021 as an example. The individual turned out to be a registered sex offender.

“Pretended to be transgender, gets into the women’s locker room,” she said. “This person is not transgender. This is not an indictment of transgender people. It’s an indictment of a policy that was not thought through, and as a result, there are women who are going to suffer. And as a result, there are transgender people who are going to suffer because people are going to make the mistake of thinking, ‘Oh, well, that guy was transgender, and this is how they behave.’ Well, no. This is not how they behave. We need to be smarter about these policies. It’s that simple.”

Maher then concluded, “It’s so good to hear you say that. Really good. I did not expect that.”

