Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, announced their divorce on December 12, after seven years of marriage. In a post on Instagram, Schumer wrote that the split was amicable and that the pair were going to stay focused on co-parenting their son, Gene.

In the Instagram post, the Trainwreck actress wrote the following:

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer posted. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

The post addressed recent rumors surrounding her dramatic weight loss, which led to speculation about her divorce. According to People, in a now-deleted Reel, she confronted the rumors regarding the weight loss and stated, “I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared.” Schumer was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome in 2024.

“Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or [his] autism,” she wrote. “Fingers crossed we can make it through. He’s the best.”

According to People, a source close to the couple revealed that “there’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.”

The pair began dating in 2017 and have been married since February 2018. They share a son, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Reactions to the news have been overwhelmingly positive, with friends and fans wishing her well and sending love. Debra Messing, Jillian Bell, activist Billie Lee, comic Carla Johnston, and country singer Margo Price have all offered heart emojis in support of the comic/actress as she moves on with the next stage of her life.