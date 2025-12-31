‘Shifting Gears’: Should Riley and Gabe Get Together or Stay Friends? (POLL)

It’s the classic don’t get into a relationship, or you’ll ruin the friendship trope. For Riley Parker (Kat Dennings) and Gabe (Seann William Scott) on Shifting Gears, things are complicated.

While Gabe is Riley’s brother’s best friend, she has grown closer to him after moving back home. Riley is going through a divorce from her husband. Gabe is in a relationship with a woman named Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke).

However, on the mid-season finale on December 10, Riley and Gabe seemed to have feelings for each other. Gabe’s mom (Pamela Adlon) visited him for the holidays and got to meet Amelie for the first time.

Gabe asked Riley and their friend, Stitch, to come along with them, so it wouldn’t be awkward. Stitch ditched for a basketball game, so Riley was left third wheeling. When Gabe’s mom showed up at the restaurant, she told Amelie how everyone thought Gabe and Riley would wind up together. This caused Amelie to get mad and wonder if something was going on between Gabe and Riley.

They fought on the Uber ride home and broke up because of it. To comfort Gabe, Riley invited him over to her house to help her decorate their Christmas tree. When Riley stepped onto the ladder, Gabe held onto her hip, and they looked into each other’s eyes just as the doorbell rang, leaving what they wanted to say unsaid.

Gabe’s mom showed up with Amelie and apologized for what she said, explaining that they used to feel like that, but not now. Amelia took him back. Riley made up an excuse to go to her non-existent basement as the awkward reunion played out.

Although the two have never expressed their feelings to each other, Gabe did tell her how he felt in the Season 1 finale, but Riley was asleep.

With the two growing closer, and the added fact that Gabe is Riley’s brother’s best friend, should they risk it and tell each other how they feel, or should they stay friends? Find out how it all plays out when Shifting Gears returns in 2026.

Vote below.

Shifting Gears, Season 2, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC, streaming next day on Hulu