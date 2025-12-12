‘Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum Suffers Injury During Home Renovation

What To Know Keith Bynum revealed he suffered an injury during a recent home renovation project.

Bynum and Evan Thomas have continued renovating homes following HGTV’s cancellation of Bargain Block earlier this year.

The duo have hinted at upcoming new projects, including a potential return to TV.

Things took a painful turn during one of Keith Bynum‘s latest home renovation projects.

The Bargain Block star revealed he got injured while on a job in a Thursday, December 11, Instagram Story post. “Took a piece of drywall to the face last night,” he captioned a photo of his forehead cut. “I’m good, but it hurt pretty bad.”

Luckily, Bynum is taking the injury in stride. “I may have cried a tiny bit lol,” he joked. Over the post, Bynum added the song “Kiss With a Fist” by Florence & The Machine.

Bynum followed up the construction site injury by enjoying a picturesque car ride. “Damn I love Michigan,” he captioned another Thursday Instagram Story photo of a snowy winter scene. While traveling, Bynum also revealed that his flight plans had changed.

“Had to turn around during an ice storm today,” he captioned an Instagram Story photo of his view out a plane window. “Little scary but better safe than sorry.”

Bynum and his partner, Evan Thomas, have continued to renovate homes in the Detroit area following HGTV’s cancellation of Bargain Block earlier this year. Back in June, Bynum revealed via Instagram that the series got the axe despite receiving a Season 5 renewal. The show began airing the remaining Season 4 episodes in August before wrapping up on September 10.

“Evan, Shea [Hicks-Whitfield] and I experienced something that most people will only ever get to dream of and it was magical,” he wrote via Instagram the day of the series finale. “I am grateful for every fan, viewer and critic because every bit of it helped us grow. We love you all so very much and hope you loved it as much as we did. We’ll see yall around!”

Since the show’s end, Bynum and Thomas have continued taking on client work through their company, NINE Design + Homes. “There’s a massive cultural difference between doing television and then going back to client work,” Bynum told People in September, while Thomas added that the duo were also “dipping our toes into other possibilities for other forms of media.”

“We’re definitely proud of what we’ve achieved in terms of our business. How we started… people saw it from the very beginning, basically,” Thomas told the outlet. “We’re proud of what we’ve done here and how we’ve grown.”

Bynum went on to tease, “I want everybody to know that this is just hopefully the beginning.”

The partners hinted at a potential new TV project via social media, as Thomas posted a photo of Bynum on what looked like an outdoor set on his Instagram Story. Bynum reshared the snap to his own profile, writing, “Feels good to be back at it. Think y’all are gonna be happy with what’s coming.”