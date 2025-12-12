What To Know In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s new episode of The Simpsons, Lindsay Lohan voices the character of Maggie Simpson.

The episode features a flash forward into the future for the title cartoon family.

Lindsay Lohan — our new favorite Christmas movie star, who recently returned to feature films with her 2025 revival of Freakier Friday — is voicing a major character on The Simpsons this Sunday, December 14, as Season 37 continues on the long-running animated sitcom.

In this exclusive clip (above) of the flash-forward episode titled “Parahormonal Activity,” we see the Simpsons family in the near future, as matriarch Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) struggles with her now-teenage children, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith), who are deeply hormonal and giving her lots of trouble. Bart is exactly as much of a menace as you’d expect with a leather jacket, a bad haircut, and a mopey demeanor. We don’t hear from Lisa in our exclusive clip above, but we see her side-eye as she walks past her family in the kitchen. Sounds like a true horror show, as the title would suggest.

But Maggie, who is voiced here by Lohan, is a bit of a wildcard. We see — and hear — her briefly in the clip above as she voices her concerns over Bart’s reckless driving habits (again, shocker). Marge reminds her daughter that she’s recovering from laryngitis, before the youngest Simpson exclaims, “Please, don’t let Bart drive! It’s too scary! He drives so wiggly, and everybody honks at us and yells back words and shows us fingers!”

Maggie, who is usually too young to speak, generally just sucks on her pacifier when she’s onscreen. If she does make an occasional peep, it’s usually voiced by Cartwright. But there have been a few fun occasions in which the Fox show has put in high-profile guest stars to voice the baby in the past, including Carol Kane, James Earl Jones, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jodie Foster.

In the episode, Marge will also have a major life change thrust upon her, which shakes up the dynamic at Evergreen Terrace. And what about Homer (Dan Castellaneta)? According to the episode description from Fox, he is “the last sane person in the house.” But that can’t possibly be right, right?

Check out the full clip above to see Lohan’s role as Maggie and see the Simpsons kids in a new way in the episode, which airs Sunday at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.

