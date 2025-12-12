Is Sharon Ready to Date After Vince’s Death on ‘Fire Country’? ‘Sheriff’ Spinoff Addresses Possibility

What To Know Fire Country‘s Sharon (Diane Farr) crossed her in the latest episode of Sheriff Country.

Sharon and her sister Mickey (Morena Baccarin) discussed the former’s loss and the latter’s love life.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 “Death & Taxes.”]

One of the best parts of the shared universe that is set in Edgewater? Sheriff Country and Fire Country giving us more of Mickey (Morena Baccarin) and Sharon (Diane Farr) as sisters — especially with the latter still grieving her husband Vince’s (Billy Burke) death. And it’s because of that, the Friday, December 12, episode of Sheriff Country addresses something that Fire can’t in quite the same way.

The sisters’ usual breakfast (twice a month) moves to Mickey’s office since she’s busy, and so when a deputy, Chris Whitley (Heated Rivalry‘s Robbie G.K.), brings in their food delivery, Sharon clocks his interest in the sheriff. There’s an awkward moment when, upon hearing Mickey likes mushrooms, Chris offers to take her … around … to check out a mushroom festival in the area he’s from.

After, Sharon, of course, teases her sister, but Mickey insists nothing will or can happen because he works for her. Still, Sharon points out that she could use a date, and Mickey does admit that she was seeing someone, in a cheap motel room, and it was great, fun, and hot. When Sharon pushes, however, Mickey, not thinking, suggests that she ask out Whitley since there wouldn’t be any HR resources and immediately regrets it, apologizing for saying such a dumb thing.

But Sharon does tell her she’s not the first person to say she should date — even Vince said that if anything happened to him, she should find someone, “but that man said a lot of stupid things.”

It’s not until near the end of the episode that the sisters meet for drinks and truly talk it out … after sitting silently for a beat. Mikey apologizes for her insensitive comment, and Sharon says she deserved it for trying to tell Mickey what to do. She just wants her sister to be happy, she explains, because after losing Vince, she knows how feeling it all is. Mickey does open up a bit about Dawson/Alec.

“It was just physical, it could have been more, he wanted it to be more,” Mickey admits. She didn’t? “I was scared to let him in, to become emotionally involved,” she explains. “The last time I let myself fall in love with somebody, like really fall in love…” was with her ex-husband, Travis (Christopher Gorham), Sharon knows.

“I mean, losing Vince, it like broke me, yeah. He was my work partner and my life partner, and I will never share that much with someone again. And I’m not ready to date yet, but even with all that heartache and all that pain, I’m not going to let it stop me when I am ready,” Sharon says. “I know Travis hurt you. I hope you don’t let that stop you from falling in love again.” When she goes to get a table, Mickey takes a moment to look — and smile — at photos of herself with Travis.

What did you think of Mickey and Dawson’s relationship? Are you ready to see Sharon date again on Fire Country? How much are you enjoying seeing the sisters together? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sheriff Country, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS