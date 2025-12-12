‘Today,’ ‘GMA,’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings December 2025: Who’s on Top?

What To Know ABC’s Good Morning America overtook NBC’s Today in total viewers for the first week of December 2025, averaging 2.893 million viewers.

CBS Mornings was the only morning show to see gains in both total viewers and the demo compared to the previous week, amid ongoing changes at CBS News.

Tony Dokoupil will become the new anchor of CBS Evening News, leaving a co-host spot open on CBS Mornings.

After a five-week streak holding onto the top spot in total viewers, NBC News’ Today was knocked down to second during the first week of December by ABC News’ Good Morning America.

According to AdWeek, citing national live+same-day big data plus program ratings from Nielsen, Good Morning America averaged 2.893 million total viewers and 483,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the week of December 1. This was down 1 per cent in total viewers but up 3 per cent in the demo compared to the week prior.

NBC’s Today fell to second place in total viewers with 2.860 million, meaning just 33,000 viewers separated the two shows. However, Today held onto the top spot in the demo with 539,000. The show was down 17 per cent in total viewers and 33 per cent in the demo compared to the previous week, which saw a boost from the Thanksgiving Day Macy’s Parade coverage.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings averaged 2.076 million total viewers and 363,000 viewers in the demo. Compared to the week before, the CBS News morning show was up 6 per cent in total viewers and 13 per cent in the demo, making it the only morning program with gains in both measured categories.

The boost in numbers comes amid a dramatic time for CBS News. The network has been undergoing several changes since the parent company, Paramount, merged with Skydance earlier this year. In October, The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss was brought aboard as the network’s new editor-in-chief.

Weiss has been putting her stamp on CBS News, with a particular focus on reinventing the network’s flagship show, CBS Evening News. This week, it was announced that CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will be the new anchor of Evening News following the exit of current hosts John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois later this month.

Dokoupil’s promotion means there is an open spot on CBS Mornings, which is currently co-hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson. Appearing on Sherri this week, King addressed rumors of her potential exit from the long-running morning show. “I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama,” she said, adding, “I like the job, and I’m told they like me.”

