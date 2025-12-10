What To Know The Amazing Race Season 38 finale aired on Wednesday, December 10.

It all comes down to this! One team from Season 38 of The Amazing Race will be the first to cross the finish line in New York City during the Wednesday, December 10, finale, and they’ll take home the $1,000,000 prize.

The episode began with the conclusion to the penultimate leg. With Jasmair “Jas” Bains/Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains and Taylor Hale/Kyland Young already confirmed as finalists, it all came down to whether Adam Abdin/Joseph Abdin or Izzy Gleicher/Paige Seber reached the pit stop in France first.

It ended up being Adam and Josh who finished first, which meant Paige and Izzy were eliminated. The finalists then received their clue to head to New York City, which set the final leg of the race in motion. Although Jag and Jas have had six first leg finishes, the other teams did not go into the finale defeated.

All three teams arrived in NYC at the same time and had to catch taxis to the Empire State Building, so everyone was on equal footing. Jag and Jas arrived first and learned they had to rappel down the iconic building to receive the next clue. Taylor and Kyland showed up next. Everyone except for Adam, who’s terrified of heights, was excited about the challenge.

Next up, the teams had to travel to a bakery to pick up a special package for Cookie Monster on Sesame Street. Jas and Jag delivered their package first and got their next clue, which took them to Spandex House. Taylor and Kyland came next, and Joseph and Adam arrived as they were leaving.

Unfortunately, Adam and Joseph’s taxi didn’t wait for them, while the other teams’ did, so they started to fall a bit behind. Jas and Jag made it to the Spandex House first and had to complete the next task: searching an enormous fabric store to find 16 specific fabrics, then deliver them 11 blocks to students at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Jag and Jas found their fabrics just after Taylor and Kyland arrived to start the challenge, but then the guys still had the daunting task of dropping the fabrics off. The fabrics were heavy, which made navigating them through the crowded city difficult. To add to the trouble, Jag and Jas had one of their fabrics get caught on the wheel of the cart they were using as a transfer vehicle.

Still, Jag and Jas managed to get the next clue first, and it directed them to Terminal 1 Studio in Brooklyn, where they could get their next clue.

