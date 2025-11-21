7 Reasons ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Is One of Its Best (PHOTOS)

For four seasons now, we’ve cherished and championed the elementary school–based comedy Abbott Elementary. The show, created by Quinta Brunson based on her own experiences, follows teachers and faculty at an underfunded school as they face two of the most difficult challenges: social issues and kids. From gentrification to students peeing on rugs, this show addresses it all in a lighthearted and fun way without taking away from the nuances of the more serious issues. And, of course, Abbott Elementary would be nothing without its charming lineup of characters.

This fall, the fifth season of the show premiered, only to reinforce why fans fell in love with the series in the first place, as it delivered some of its strongest character work right out of the gate. The growth of each ensemble member has really shone through in these early episodes.

Looking back at how our favorite characters stack up against their early-episode selves, it’s clear just how far they’ve come. Here’s a breakdown of how the series regulars have evolved across the seasons.

