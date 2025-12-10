What To Know The December 9 episode of NCIS ended with a tribute card honoring Thomas Buckley, a beloved crew member who passed away at age 55 in April 2025.

Buckley had a long career in entertainment, was passionate about sports, and was working on a nonprofit to help veterans attend sporting events before his death.

Friends, family, and colleagues continue to celebrate Buckley’s legacy through a dedicated Facebook group and heartfelt remembrances.

NCIS ended its latest episode by paying tribute to a member of the show’s family.

The Tuesday, December 9, episode of the CBS series concluded with dedication card for Thomas Buckley, an assistant director, who died at the age of 55 on April 28. “In memoriam to our friend and colleague Thomas Buckley,” read the screen. “We will miss you.” The tribute featured a photo of Buckley took of himself smiling at a sports event.

Per an online obituary, Buckley lived in Burbank, California, and “passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025 in Leavenworth, Kansas.” Born in Texas, Buckley got his start in entertainment by creating his own DJ business and serving as the mascot for the Austin Ice Bats minor league hockey team before entering the industry by working on the 1996 film Waiting for Guffman. “He continued this career until his death,” his obituary reads.

Outside of the entertainment world, Buckley was “passionate about all Houston sports teams as well as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas Longhorns,” per the obituary, and “was on a mission to see his beloved Houston Astros play in every MLB stadium.” Buckley had attended an Astros game in Kansas City “the evening before his passing.”

“He was a self-taught home chef who wasn’t afraid of cooking anything and created his own line of infused vodkas for friends and family,” the obituary continues. “Thomas was creating a non-profit that would transport wounded and disabled veterans to sporting events throughout the country.”

Friends, family members, and colleagues have continued to keep Buckley’s legacy alive via a Facebook group titled “Memories of Thom Buckley.” The page continues to be filled with photos of Buckley with loved ones and memories from his life.

“He loved 🥰 working at NCIS and was very appreciative that they were the only show giving him a shot during dark times,” Joan Ivette shared in the Facebook group on April 30. “I will be forever grateful to everyone at NCIS that care for him and made his day doing what he loved the most… being an AD after his live for his cats 🐱 the Astros and me 🥹.”

On Tuesday, Ivette informed the Facebook group’s members of that night’s NCIS tribute to Buckley. “Hello everyone. For all his friends and family,” she wrote. “They will do a card at the end of today’s episode of NCIS ( the original series) in case you want to record it. 🫶🫶🫶.”

Buckley died nearly eight months before the cast and crew of NCIS celebrated filming their 500th episode on December 2. The milestone episode will air on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS