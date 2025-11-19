‘Ghosts’ Christmas Episodes Photos: Carol Returns and Isaac & Hetty Appear to Get Married?!

'Ghosts' Season 5 Christmas episodes
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts is gearing up for its annual Ghostmas episodes, and it appears they’re taking a cue from some classic Christmas films based on the title for Parts 1 and 2 of “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol.”

While full details for the episodes remain minimal, new images offer an exciting glimpse at what’s on the horizon, and loglines offer further clarity. In the first half of the two-part special, Larry Wilmore will guest-star as Walter Storm, a reporter set to interview Sam (Rose McIver) on Christmas Eve, but the planned event takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Patience (Mary Holland) bond over their disinterest in the holiday.

In the second half hour of the hour-long event, Sam gets a glimpse into what her life would look like if she could never see the ghosts, and Carol (Caroline Aaron) returns to Woodstone after she was “sucked off” earlier this season. See Carol’s return in the images below, which also seem to tease a wedding between… Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones).

Also along for the holiday merriment are spirits Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), and Pete (Richie Moriarty), with living Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Scroll down for a closer look at the holiday episodes, and don’t miss them when they arrive on December 18 on CBS. And fans should take note of a time shift for these installments, with the first half kicking off at 9/8c, and Part 2 arriving directly after at 9:30/8:30c.

Ghosts, Season 5, Ghostmas episodes, Thursday, December 18, 9/8c, CBS

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One"

Sam prepares for her big TV interview.

Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Jay sits close by in the kitchen.

Rose McIver and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam has the support of Hetty by her side.

Brandon Scott Jones, Betsy Sodaro, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Meanwhile, Jay doesn’t seem to know he’s surrounded by Isaac, Nancy, and Flower.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam inspects a toy car.

Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But her peace is disrupted by Thorfinn and Isaac.

Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Could their excitement shake things up? It appears so.

Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Jay and Sam have a serious conversation.

Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Jay looks distraught standing alone.

Brandon Scott Jones and Betsy Sodaro in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Isaac and Nancy stand close by.

Betsy Sodaro and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But what is causing the tension between the basement ghost and former revolutionary?

Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Isaac looks contemplative.

Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Flower, Pete, Alberta, and Hetty enjoy the holiday decorations.

Roman Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, and Devan Chandler Long
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

As do Sasappis, Isaac, and Thorfinn.

Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But Flower appears to be the most enchanted by it all.

Roman Zaragoza, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sasappis, Alberta, Pete, and Trevor gather around.

Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Alberta can’t help but smile.

Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

What has created the shocked faces on Pete, Alberta, and Hetty?

Rose McIver and Caroline Aaron in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two"

Sam is flanked by returning spirit Carol.

Rose McIver and Caroline Aaron in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam appears to be distraught standing next to Carol.

Asher Grodman and Mike Lane in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Trevor stands close by worker Freddie (Mike Lane).

Roman Zaragoza and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sasappis and Alberta take a seat.

Roman Zargoza, Devan Chandler Long, Danielle Pinnock, Rose McIver, Caroline Aaron, and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

The ghosts hang about as Sam and Carol observe their day to day.

John Hartman, Roman Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, and Caroline Aaron in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

It appears that Isaac and Hetty are getting married in a bizarre ceremony.

Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will they go through with the kiss?

Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Hetty looks eager over the possibility.

Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Issac less so.

Devan Chandler Long and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Thorfinn and Alberta stand close by.

Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Thorfinn looks happy.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam looks horrified.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler Long, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Jay and Sam share a moment as the ghosts watch on.

