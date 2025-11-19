Ghosts is gearing up for its annual Ghostmas episodes, and it appears they’re taking a cue from some classic Christmas films based on the title for Parts 1 and 2 of “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol.”

While full details for the episodes remain minimal, new images offer an exciting glimpse at what’s on the horizon, and loglines offer further clarity. In the first half of the two-part special, Larry Wilmore will guest-star as Walter Storm, a reporter set to interview Sam (Rose McIver) on Christmas Eve, but the planned event takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Patience (Mary Holland) bond over their disinterest in the holiday.

In the second half hour of the hour-long event, Sam gets a glimpse into what her life would look like if she could never see the ghosts, and Carol (Caroline Aaron) returns to Woodstone after she was “sucked off” earlier this season. See Carol’s return in the images below, which also seem to tease a wedding between… Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones).

Also along for the holiday merriment are spirits Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), and Pete (Richie Moriarty), with living Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Scroll down for a closer look at the holiday episodes, and don’t miss them when they arrive on December 18 on CBS. And fans should take note of a time shift for these installments, with the first half kicking off at 9/8c, and Part 2 arriving directly after at 9:30/8:30c.

Ghosts, Season 5, Ghostmas episodes, Thursday, December 18, 9/8c, CBS