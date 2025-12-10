American Pickers is currently in the midst of its 27th season. After nearly 16 years on the air, the beloved History Channel show is still roping in viewers as Mike Wolfe searches for rare artifacts and collectibles with Danielle Colby, Robbie Wolfe, and “Jersey Jon” Szalay.

But does the show have a future after Season 27? After some recent updates, fans are uncertain about the fate of American Pickers. Scroll down for everything we know.

Is American Pickers canceled?

No, History Channel has not confirmed an official cancellation for the show. However, Colby recently made a comment on Instagram that seems to hint that it’s coming to an end. While discussing their 50th birthday, Colby opened up about transitions in their life, including one involving the reality show.

“I just found out that American Pickers is done,” they said. “So, I am at this epic crossroads where I’ve laid out what I want to do. So I already have that plan in motion. But now is the time where I like have to, like, fully dig in and commit to this plan that I have laid out. And without the financial support of American Pickers, it’s going to be a wild one.”

However, a show rep told Parade that there is “no truth” to Colby’s statements, although he confirmed, “We are not currently producing episodes.” (More on that below.)

Does Mike Wolfe have a new show?

Yes, Wolfe’s new show will be coming to History Channel in 2026. The series is called History’s Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe and will feature Wofle “[diving] into the stories behind legendary treasures, relics and artifacts from across history.”

The show was announced in March, and production began in fall 2025. In a statement, Wolfe made it clear that this new program would be his focus moving forward, leading to further speculation that American Pickers won’t be returning.

“I’m looking forward to embarking on a new adventure, while continuing my lifelong passion of picking with this series,” Wolfe said.

A network rep confirmed to Parade that Wolfe’s upcoming spinoff is part of the reason American Pickers isn’t working on new episodes. Plus, he added, “we have a full season [of American Pickers] in the can” already.

Will American Pickers return for Season 28?

A Season 28 return has not been confirmed, so the show’s future is unclear right now. However, based on the show rep’s statement, there are still plenty of episodes to come.

The first half of Season 27 aired from July 2 to August 20. The second half just returned on November 20,

American Pickers, Season 27, Wednesdays, 9/8c, History Channel