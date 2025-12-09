Food Network’s Kardea Brown Reacts to Backlash After Replacing Valerie Bertinelli

Kardea Brown is responding to her haters who left her hurtful comments after she replaced Valerie Betinelli on Kids Baking Championship. The Food Network star took to Facebook on December 5.

She replaced Bertinelli on Season 13 of Kids Baking Championship in January. Brown is also set to cohost the new series, Baking Championship: Next Gen, on January 5 with Duff Goldman. The new series will feature sibling kid bakers. The mean comments came on a promo post for the new show that she shared on December 4.

Brown responded to the comments that said that they wanted Bertinelli back. “Cousins, I need to get something off my chest……..The amount of adults leaving negative comments on my last post is alarming. I hear you……you’re tired of competition shows and you want Valerie back. But guess what?! I can’t control any of that, so leaving nasty comments on my page won’t change a single thing,” she wrote.

“Kids genuinely love these children-focused baking competitions, which is exactly why they’ve lasted for so many years. It’s not always about one person’s preference…..there are billions of people in this world, and what YOU don’t enjoy, someone else might. If it’s not for you, simply don’t watch .”

“And honestly, I think as adults some of us have forgotten the core principles we teach children: be nice, be kind, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. We need to get back to the basics of manners. Social media has become a breeding ground for unnecessary meanness and unhappy people, and it doesn’t have to be,” Brown went on.

“This is a family-oriented show, and so many families enjoy watching together. And to those families? Get ready for a spectacular season with lots of talented kid bakers and a theme I think the entire family will love!”

Bertinelli left the show in January 2024 after cohosting with Goldman since 2015. She told her followers that she was asked not to return due to “budget cuts.” The network also canceled her own show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, and she had “no idea why.”

Brown is also the host of Delicious Miss Brown, which premiered in 2019 on Food Network.

Baking Championships: Next Gen, premieres January 6, 2025, Food Network