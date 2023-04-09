Valerie Bertinelli Says Food Network Canceled Her Cooking Show: ‘I Have No Idea Why’

Food Network is serving its last heaping of Valerie’s Home Cooking. Host Valerie Bertinelli told Instagram followers on Saturday, April 8, that the cooking show’s current 14th season is its final season.

“Yeah, Food Network canceled us last summer,” the One Day at a Time alum said in her Instagram video. “I have no idea why.”

With a laugh, Bertinelli said she didn’t break the news last summer because she was hoping that Food Network execs would change their mind. “But they have not, so this is it,” she said. “This is the final season.”

The 62-year-old also waxed sentimental about filming Valerie’s Home Cooking, which premiered in August 2015. “I have loved making this show,” she said. “It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

In her caption, Bertinelli wrote that it has been “one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show,” and she told Instagram followers she wishes it weren’t ending.

But this 14th and final season of Valerie’s Home Cooking — which premiered on Sunday, April 9, at 11:30/10:30c — might not be the last that fans see of Bertinelli on Food Network. She signed a new deal with the cable channel in December 2021, as Deadline reported at the time.

Bertinelli hosts Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network, she previously emceed Family Food Showdown and Family Restaurant Rivals, and she has also appeared on the shows Cutthroat Kitchen and Food Network Star.

