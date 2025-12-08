Rachel Campos-Duffy Exits Fox News Show as Andrea Linares Signs on as New Anchor

What To Know Rachel Campos-Duffy is stepping down as host of FOX Noticias, with Andrea Linares set to take over the role.

Rachel Campos-Duffy is stepping down from her role as host of FOX News Media’s Spanish-language show FOX Noticias.

The network announced on Monday, December 8, that Andrea Linares will take over for Campos-Duffy as the host of FOX Noticias, beginning Monday, and will be based in Miami. Katrina Campins and Julie Banderas, meanwhile, will continue their roles as rotating anchors on the show.

“We are very excited to welcome Andrea to our team on FOX Noticias, and we are confident her reporting will resonate with our Latino audience,” Fox News Media senior vice president John Sylvester said in a statement.

In a Monday statement of her own, Linares said, “I am honored to join such a terrific team at FOX Noticias and FOX News to continue telling important stories that matter and impact the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the country.”

Before joining FOX Noticias, Linares worked as a news anchor for TelevisaUnivision since 2016. A University of Miami alum, Linares got her start as a general assignment reporter at WLTV in Miami before working as a reporter at WSBS-TV in 2010 and as a news anchor for WGEN-TV in Miami from 2010 to 2016.

In addition to Linares’ new role, the network announced that FOX Noticias will launch new Spanish-speaking digital and audio programs next year, providing viewers with a deeper dive into the latest political, entertainment, and sports news. The programs, which will launch in February, will include “a new one-minute news update released multiple times a day across all major digital, social and podcast platforms, as well as a dedicated channel on WhatsApp,” per Monday’s release.

Campos-Duffy has served as the anchor of FOX Noticias since its launch in October 2024. With Linares’ casting news, Campos-Duffy will focus on her role as a FOX & Friends Weekend cohost. Additionally, Campos-Duffy is set to release a Fox News Book in 2026 and will continue to be a part of FOX Noticias through potential digital specials.

Campos-Duffy noticeably rose to fame alongside her now-husband, Sean Duffy, on MTV’s The Real World franchise before meeting on Road Rules: All Stars. They wed in 1999 and went on to welcome nine children together.

Campos-Duffy began contributing to Fox News in 2016, appearing on shows such as Fox & Friends and Fox News Primetime. She took over Jedediah Bila‘s role as a Fox & Friends Weekend cohost in 2021.

