Fox News viewers have noticed Janice Dean‘s absence in recent weeks. The network’s senior meteorologist and Fox & Friends star has been missing from her usual programming slots, leading viewers to wonder what’s been going on.

Dean took to social media to give some insight into the reason behind her absence. Scroll down for everything we know, as well as the reason behind Dean’s past hiatus, the latest on her health, and more.

Why is Janice Dean missing from Fox News?

The start of Dean’s 2025 absence was due to a trip to Rome with her husband and their friends. “This trip has been many months in the making, and the experience was everything we dreamed of,” Dean explained in an Instagram post. “Every 25 years, the Catholic Church celebrates a Jubilee Year. Tens of millions make their journey to renew the hope that has been given to us through our faith.”

However, it turned out that the time away on the trip was just the start of Dean’s hiatus.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m taking a break from work (and social media) for a bit. I’m ok, but I’ve had some health issues that require rest and time to heal,” Dean explained. “My bosses at Fox have been kind and understanding, and I feel blessed to be able to take a break to be with my family. The trip to Rome with Sean was a good place to start healing spiritually, and now I have to get back to feeling healthy and strong.”

Dean pointed out that she’s “always been up front and honest” about her life, which is why she decided to give fans an “explanation” for her absence.

What illness does Janice Dean have?

Dean was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2005. “Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves,” according to Mayo Clinic. “Multiple sclerosis can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes, and other symptoms.”

She was 35 when she received her diagnosis and has been open about it to raise awareness. “20 years ago I was diagnosed with #multiplesclerosis, and was told to stay quiet about the illness, because ‘No one wants to see a sick person on TV,'” the meteorologist recently shared on Instagram. “Happy I didn’t listen. To all those who share this disease, I will continue to stand tall, be an advocate and raise awareness.”

Dean undergoes IV infusion treatments every six months to minimize her flare-ups. She goes through periods of MS flare-ups and remission. Dean did not reveal what specific issues she was dealing with at the time of her fall 2025 hiatus.

“I could wake up one day and not be able to walk,” she admitted to People in 2024. “That’s just the craziness of this disease. So every day that I’m able to get up and walk is something I’m truly grateful for.”

When will Janice Dean return to Fox News?

Dean did not give an exact date for her return, but she did promise fans, “I will be back.”

What cosmetic surgery did Janice Dean have?

Back in 2017, Dean had a two-month absence from television after undergoing a cosmetic procedure that went wrong. She had a fractora laser procedure, which is a “skin rejuvenation treatment that can improve the complexion and texture of your skin,” on her neck.

At the time, Dean was told that recovery would only last five days. Hers took much longer. “The left side of my face was puffed out like a chipmunk,” she shared in a blog post. “I followed the doctor’s instructions and elevated my head and took more Tylenol to minimize bruising. The next day I took off my bandages. The left side of my face was still very swollen and I was finding it hard to talk out of that side of my mouth. I couldn’t chew properly. My bottom lip had looked like it had vanished. My smile was lopsided.”

Dean went back and read the list of possible side effects, which include “nerve injury, marginal mandibular nerve palsy, inability to depress lower lip, [and] temporary change in smile or facial expression.”

Even though Dean returned to work the following week, she wasn’t able to go on-air because her words “weren’t coming out right” and she couldn’t smile properly. It took more than two months for her to get back to normal.