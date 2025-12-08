CNN: Anderson Cooper Makes Big Decision About Future at Network

What To Know Anderson Cooper has reportedly signed a new deal to remain at CNN.

Anderson Cooper has reportedly agreed to a new contract at CNN amid interest from CBS News.

In a report published on Monday, December 8, sources told Variety that Cooper recently signed a new deal with the network. CNN declined to comment on the report to Variety.

Cooper has become the face of the network in recent years. His new agreement comes as CNN expands its digital outreach.

CNN will retain Cooper despite its primetime ratings going down. In addition to working on coverage of the 2026 midterm elections, Cooper will continue to host the network’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Andy Cohen and work on programs such as The Whole Story and his podcast, All There Is.

Cooper’s new contract comes a few months after he moved from United Talent Agency to Creative Artists Agency earlier this year. The move sparked speculation that Cooper was interested in pursuing more projects outside CNN, as he had previously guest-hosted shows such as Live With Kelly and Mark and Jeopardy!.

Outside of CNN, Cooper notably works as a correspondent on CBS’ 60 Minutes. In October, Puck reported that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss was interested in having Cooper take over as the host of CBS Evening News following the upcoming departures of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

Other names reportedly in consideration to take over CBS Evening News include Norah O’Donnell, Tony Dokoupil, Matt Gutman, and Bret Baier.

Earlier this week, CNN launched the first promo for this year’s NYE special. In the clip, shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 6, Cooper walks in on Cohen talking to Muppet-style puppets of themselves.

“It’s Little AC and Andy!” Cohen says before explaining to Cooper that the puppets will be their “stand-ins in case we need to use the bathroom.”

As Cooper’s puppet look-alike moves next to him, Cohen notes that they share the same “giggle,” which Cooper denies. Cohen’s puppet, meanwhile, praises the Bravo host’s Emmy wins.

“I’ve won Emmys, too,” Cooper retorts, to which Cooper hilariously replied, “For news.”

