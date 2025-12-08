What To Know Bill Maher opened up about where he stands with Jimmy Kimmel after bashing the talk show host’s wife for comments she made about Donald Trump.

Molly McNearney said she cut off relationships with certain relatives who voted for the president in the 2024 election.

Maher slammed McNearney for giving her family members such an “ultimatum.”

Less than a month after Bill Maher publicly bashed Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, Molly McNearney, for saying she ended relationships with relatives who voted for Donald Trump, the Real Time host gave an update on where he stands with the couple now.

“I was as kid-gloved as I could,” Maher insisted on the Club Random podcast. “And I see they’re mad at me. Uh, I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view. And since she went public with it, it wasn’t out of school for me to go public with it. I love Jimmy. I’ve always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy.”

He also added, “I hope we’re friends forever, but I don’t know. You know, the liberals and the woke, that’s a schism. It just is.”

In November, McNearney said she emailed several relatives who she knew were voting for Trump ahead of the election. She revealed that she gave them a “list of 10 reasons not to vote” for Trump, and confirmed she cut off family members who did not comply.

“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney explained, referring to Kimmel ongoing war of words with Trump. “And I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

At the time, Maher attacked McNearney for making an “ultimatum” to her family “Ten reasons? I can think of 100 [not to vote for Trump],” he said on Real Time With Bill Maher. “But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum. Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

He continued, “Write a top 10 list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn’t want to trust you with taking power, and I say that as someone who votes Democratic. As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why [Kamala Harris] lost.”