‘Today’: Brooke Shields Has Hilarious Chair Malfunction on ‘Jenna & Friends’

What To Know Brooke Shields experienced a humorous chair malfunction on Today With Jenna & Friends

The incident highlighted Shields and Jenna Bush Hager’s chemistry, with fans praising their dynamic and suggesting Shields as a potential permanent cohost.

Shields also shared updates on her family’s holiday preparations, including why they are waiting to put up their Christmas tree.

Brooke Shields‘ week-long guest hosting gig on Today With Jenna & Friends kicked off on a hilarious note.

Upon sitting down at the show’s desk on Monday, December 8, Shields noticed that her chair was significantly lower than Jenna Bush Hager‘s. “Why am I at the kids’ table?” she joked, while Bush Hager noted, “You guys, something’s wrong. Something is very wrong.”

Shields took the chair mistake in stride, joking that she was given a lower chair on purpose so that she didn’t outshine Bush Hager. “I get it. It’s your show. I get it!” she quipped.

Bush Hager kept the laughs going by asking Shields, “Is this the first time in your whole life you’ve ever felt not tall?” She added, “Wow, we’ve never had a chair issue! Let’s just see how this feels.”

Shields tried to make up for her chair’s lack of height by sitting on her foot. Luckily, the mishap didn’t last long, as the show’s crew brought out a new chair for the actress. A shot from the side of the Jenna & Friends desk showed off the height difference between her chair and the kind Bush Hager was using.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@jennaandfriends)

“That was hilarious. I was like, ‘Why am I so much taller?’” Bush Hager said, “Is that better? That’s better! That moment when I looked over, I was like, ‘Something is not right.’”

Before moving on to that morning’s hot topics, Shields joked, “I was like, ‘Things have changed since I’ve been here.’”

Fans were laughing just as much at the funny moment as Shields and Bush Hager were. “Hilarious… ‘I get it, it’s your show!!’” one user commented under an Instagram clip of the mishap. Another wrote, “Nobody put baby in the small chair😂.”

Others thought the moment showcased Bush Hager and Shields’ cohosting chemistry. “Brooke would be a perfect permanent cohost! 🤞🏼,” one fan suggested, while a separate user said, “Two of my faves. A great hosting duo!”

Bush Hager has cohosted the fourth hour of Today with several celebrity guest hosts since Hoda Kotb exited the NBC morning show in January. Shields made her Jenna & Friends cohosting debut in March before returning for more episodes in July. She will continue to serve as Bush Hager’s cohost through Friday, December 12.

On Monday, Shields admitted that she is “not prepared at all” for the holiday season, having only recently returned for a four-month shoot abroad. “I’m a bit behind in my Santa-ing,” she said.

She also noted that her family has yet to put up their Christmas tree because they are waiting for her youngest daughter, 19-year-old Grier, to come home. (Shields shares Grier and her daughter Rowan, 22, with her husband, Chris Henchy.)

“She would be very angry if we decorated without her,” Shields stated. “We’re waiting, and on the night that she gets there, we’ve got our marching orders.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC