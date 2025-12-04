Jenna Bush Hager Drops F-Bomb After Falling for Matt Rogers Prank Call

What To Know Matt Rogers prank-called Jenna Bush Hager during an Elle interview, pretending to be locked in his dressing room.

Bush Hager immediately tried to help by offering to call security, only to discover it was a prank, leading her to curse at Rogers.

Fans praised Bush Hager’s quick, caring response and her humorous reaction, highlighting her as a dependable and genuine friend.

Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager is such a good friend that she was about to call someone to come help Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers after he pretended to be locked in his dressing room.

The funny moment came during Rogers’ recent interview with Elle, where he took part in the outlet’s regular “Phoning It In” segment, in which guests are asked to prank-call their famous friends. Rogers, a previous guest co-host on Jenna & Friends, had just received a text from Bush Hager while he was in the middle of the interview.

“You know who just texted me? Jenna Bush Hager. Should I call her?” Rogers said. He then proceeded to call the daytime television host, doing his best to sound frantic as he told her he’d been locked in his Today dressing room at the Rockefeller Center.

“Jenna, I’m freaking out because I get claustrophobic,” he said.

Bush Hager sounded concerned, replying, “Wait, what? Can I call somebody for you? What do you do?”

Rogers amped up the drama, telling her, “I’m literally calling 911, they’re not answering. The police aren’t answering!”

When Bush Hager asked if he was still at 30 Rock, Rogers lied, “I’m still in my little dressing room, and I’m freaking out. I don’t get scared a lot, but I’m so scared, I can’t breathe.”

With that, Bush Hager jumped into action, saying, “Okay, hold on. Take a deep breath. I’m calling Lily right now because they need to send security over for you.”

Not wanting to get other people involved, Rogers quickly owned up to the lie, shouting, “Okay, wait, stop, stop, stop! It’s a prank call!”

“You are such a butt face!” Bush Hager responded.

Rogers admitted he was doing the Elle “Phoning It In” challenge when she texted him “this beautiful text about how we became genuine friends… and I was like, ‘Let’s get her!'”

“You f******g a******,” Bush Hager said, laughing. “I was calling somebody to save you!”

After Elle shared the clip on Instagram, fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with many praising Bush Hager for being a great friend.

“The way she immediately went into emergency and problem-solving mode…ok so @jennabhager is the friend we all need,” wrote one commenter.

“Good to know she’s on it !!!” said another.

“Mom mode,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “@jennabhager is a real one.”

Others appreciated her use of insults, with one user writing, “We’ve gotta bring back ‘butt face’ as an insult.”

“A BUTT FACE!!! obsessed,” said another.