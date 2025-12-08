‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Arrested on Felony ‘Peeping’ Charges

Two-day Jeopardy! champion Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, who appeared on the long-running game show last November, was arrested on Monday, December 1, on two felony “peeping” charges.

According to MyFox8.com, citing a warrant filed by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, DeSena is accused of installing cameras in a victim’s bedroom and bathroom on October 10, 2025. The 43-year-old development engineer from Raleigh was taken into custody last Monday. He was not given bond.

A probable cause hearing for Desena’s case is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10.

DeSena first appeared on Jeopardy! on November 11, 2024, winning his episode with $17,487. His debut episode featured the controversial second and third-place tie, with both his opponents finishing on $1 after going all-in. The ruling to decide the second and third consolation prizes caused a split reaction among viewers.

The North Carolina native went on to become a two-day champion, winning his second episode on November 12, 2024, bringing his overall total to $44,698.

He was defeated in his third game, but returned on January 16, 2025, for the Champions Wildcard tournament, competing for a spot in the 2025 Tournament of Champions. DeSena made it to the semi-finals but was ultimately defeated by fan favorite Drew Goins and Jen Feldman.

While his episodes aired, DeSena often shared his thoughts on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. In one post, he revealed the “Lorelai” he wrote on one of his Final Jeopardy! answers was a shout-out to his then-four-month-old daughter “so that she might see it years in the future and smile.”

According to PrimeTimer, DeSena built a following in the retro-gaming world before his appearance on Jeopardy! He was known for his work on the projects 16 Bit Gems, Apollo Z Hack, and The Video Game Years. He also ran the YouTube channel ClanOfTheGrayWolf under the name “Roo” from 2009 to 2015.