‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Sarah Sherman’s Drunk Raccoon Wreaks Havoc, Riffs on Donald Trump Insult

What To Know

  • Sarah Sherman portrayed the infamous drunken raccoon from a Virginia liquor store incident in a comedic “Weekend Update” segment on SNL.
  • Sherman also quoted Donald Trump’s ‘quiet piggy’ insult to Colin Jost.
  • The real raccoon, found passed out after ransacking liquor bottles, was safely captured by animal control, sobered up at a shelter, and released back into the wild unharmed.

The raccoon that got wasted in a Virginia liquor store last weekend got more time in the spotlight via Saturday Night Live last night, as Sarah Sherman played the boozy bandit in a “Weekend Update” bit.

After propositioning Colin Jost and falling off the anchor desk, Sherman’s raccoon discussed her drinking problem. “The problem being I can’t get drunk in a bathroom without people taking pictures of me face down, a** up,” she said.

The raccoon also discussed her eating habits, which Jost deemed disgusting. And to that, the raccoon quoted the offensive comment Donald Trump unleashed on a Bloomberg News reporter last month: “Quiet, piggy.”

Then, after discussing Ring cameras and rabies, Sherman’s character was back to hitting on Jost. “C’mon, Colin,” she said. “Let’s go back to my dumpster, and I’ll ride your head like a Davy Crockett hat.”

In case you missed it, an employee at the ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, found a raccoon passed out on the floor of the store’s bathroom on Saturday, November 29, as the Associated Press reports. The critter had ransacked the bottom shelves of scotch and whiskey at the store, smashing bottles along the way.

Samantha Martin, an officer with Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, responded to the scene.

“I personally like raccoons,” Martin told the AP. “They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything. … Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess.”

In a Facebook post, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said that Martin “secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning.”

The agency added, “After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer.”

After that “trashed panda” became national news, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter announced on Facebook on Friday that it had raised nearly $100,000 in merchandise sales.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

