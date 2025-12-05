Would Dr. Will Kirby Ever Play ‘Big Brother’ Again? — The Season 2 Winner Weighs In

What To Know Dr. Will Kirby has made multiple guest appearances on the show but has only played the game twice.

Kirby expressed that he is unlikely to compete as a houseguest again, citing the intense commitment and “desperation” needed to win.

He remains open to making guest appearances on Big Brother in the future.

After playing Big Brother twice, winning once, and appearing on the show numerous times throughout its 27 seasons, Dr. Will Kirby weighs in on whether he’d ever return to play.

Kirby won Season 2 and then came in fourth place when he returned for the All-Stars season (7). He went down as one of the Big Brother greats, managing to stay in the game despite being nominated four times in his first season, and barely winning competitions. He had clever strategies and aligned himself with multiple people in the house in order to keep the majority.

He had a huge target on his back when he returned for Season 7, having been the only winner to enter the game. Kirby reunited with his “Chilltown” alliance member, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and they manipulated other houseguests to get rid of their allies, pushing them further along in the game. Ultimately, Kirby was evicted in fourth place by Janelle Pierzina, despite having a “Showmance” with her. Malin went on to win.

Despite only playing two times, Kirby has appeared on the reality TV program multiple times, including hosting the Jury Roundtable for multiple seasons. He also stopped by in Season 14 to critique Malin’s gameplay. In Season 22, he was the “next-door neighbor” to host Neighbor’s Week for the All-Stars, tempting them with power and prizes, and warning them of a triple eviction. In Season 27, Kirby made an appearance on the finale when he was accused of being the Mastermind, but he claimed he was framed during the episode.

The reality TV winner also competed on the second season of Deal or No Deal Island, in which he was eliminated in the seventh episode. He announced his reality TV retirement upon his elimination. So, would he ever return to the Big Brother house? Here’s what the licensed dermatologist said.

Promoting his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Weakest Link, in which he is part of the upcoming TV doctor-themed new episode on December 8, the Season 2 winner is not ruling out returning to the house, but only as a guest appearance. “I just don’t know if, at this point in my life, I could earmark the time that it would take to win again. I don’t mean to be philosophical or overly poetic, but you have to be at a point to do well on Big Brother,” Kirby said.

“You have to be at a point in your life where success is the only option on that show. When you start thinking, ‘Oh, I really would like to hang out with my friends from home, or I’d really like to sleep in my own bed, or I really like to pet my own dog,’ It’s over for you once you start thinking like that,” he continued.

“When I won Big Brother in 2001, I had nothing in my life. I was a physician, but I had just finished my internship. I had no money. I had medical school debt. I had no girlfriend. I had nothing. So, I had no choice but to win it. That was my only option. And if you look at Big Brother these days, the people who have staying power are these who really bring that true level of just not not just competitive, but they really have, people use the word desperation in such a negative way, but they have a desperation, like they have to win it, and if you have to win it, you’ll do any means necessary.”

“If I’m being honest, I just don’t know if I have that in my life anymore. Am I competitive? Absolutely. Am I hungry for those competitive shows? Yes, of course, but I just don’t know if I have it in me to put myself through that again,” Kirby continued. He went on to say that being in the Big Brother house is a “whole other world of pain.”

“I have nothing but great things to say about Big Brother. [Executive producers] Rich Meehan, Alison Grodner, and Chris Roach have always been so gracious to me over the years and have included me in the show. There have been 27 seasons of Big Brother, and if you don’t count the first one, which I wasn’t part of, I’ve been in probably half of the seasons.”

And Kirby would love to continue to be a part of future seasons, just not as a houseguest. “So I just really love the idea of still, even if it’s barely relevant, even if it’s D-list, I still love the idea of being a little bit part of that historical genre. It’s really exciting for me,” he ended.

