Will ‘The Abandons’ Return for Season 2 After Cliffhanger Ending? Stars Say…

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Abandons finale.]

Gillian Anderson plays a true villain for the first time in Kurt Sutter‘s Netflix Western The Abandons. Her nemesis is Lena Headey, and a deliciously vicious rivalry percolates between their characters across the first season as their families fight for control of precious land in the Washington Territory in the 1850s.

It all culminates in an epic fight between Constance (Anderson) and Fiona (Headey) in the finale’s last scenes, and it ends on a major cliffhanger that leaves the fate of both women up in the air. Will there be a Season 2? Here’s what the stars say.

Will The Abandons return for Season 2?

The Abandons was created by Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy. Set in Washington Territory in 1854, Anderson and Headey star as the matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood (the Van Ness family, led by Constance), the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity (led by Fiona). They find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.

The series premiered with all seven episodes on Thursday, December 4, on Netflix. As of the time of publication, The Abandons has not been renewed for Season 2, but it could return pending the show’s success among the Netflix audience.

Anderson and Headey confirmed to TV Insider that they’re interested in continuing the story, but Anderson did note that there have not been any discussions about what the story could look like among the creative team.

“I don’t think there will be until we know what the response is,” The X-Files alum said.

Headey gave a confident “yes” when asked if they wanted to come back and film more. Anderson said, “We shall see.” The costars had “really great fun” filming their final fight sequence, which was set inside the Van Ness mansion that was actively burning to the ground. The actors said they spent an entire day filming that fight scene, and they handled the stunts themselves after stunt doubles showed them how to perform them safely. Anderson smiled and said they would love to spend the day beating each other up again. Netflix, give them the chance!

Who is in The Abandons cast?

Anderson plays Constance Van Ness, the wealthy widow, and Headey plays Fiona Nolan, the mother of the found family. There’s a forbidden romance between Nick Robinson‘s Elias Teller and Aisling Franciosi‘s Trisha Van Ness. There’s also a group called the Redmask Bandits. In addition to Constance and Trisha, the Van Ness family features Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness and Toby Hemingway as Willem Van Ness.

Additional cast includes Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller, Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason, Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle, Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton, Michiel Huisman as Xavier Roache, Michael Greyeyes, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O’Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Haig Sutherland, and Sarah White.

The Abandons, Season 1, Netflix