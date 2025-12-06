‘9-1-1’ Fans Debate When Series Will End

What To Know Fans of 9-1-1 are debating how much longer the series will continue, especially after the shocking death of a main character, Bobby, in Season 8.

Despite some viewers leaving, Season 9 has maintained strong ratings and remains one of ABC’s top shows.

Speculation about the show’s future ranges from ending after Season 10 due to budget and cast changes to potentially lasting several more seasons.

The longer a show goes, the closer it gets to its end, and fans inevitably begin wondering how much longer their favorite will be around. Such is the case with 9-1-1, currently in its ninth season (and third on ABC after moving over from Fox).

The first responder drama has, for the most part, kept the same cast, which is a rarity on TV. Angela Bassett (Athena), Oliver Stark (Buck), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), and Aisha Hinds (Hen) are all still around from Season 1. Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie) joined in Season 2. Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper, who play Athena’s kids, May and Harry, were upped to series regulars for Season 9.

Peter Krause starred in the first eight seasons before Bobby’s heartbreaking, tragic death last spring. It was so shocking that some viewers stopped watching, and others, like one proposed on Reddit, think it could mean the beginning of the end of the show. “Does anyone else have the feeling that killing off Bobby is what will ultimately end the series?” a fan wrote to kick off a thread.

Some fans aren’t so sure. “I think the stats from 9A will be very indicative of the show’s future — a LOT of people said they intended to stop watching after the end of Season 8, but the question is how many stuck to that,” one person pointed out, and another wrote, “Ratings are pretty decent in season 9 so far. About 4 million an episode, with an additional 4 million watching the episode on streaming the next day, averaging about 8 million views an episode.” (Across the first seven episodes, there have been an average of 3.9 million viewers, second among ABC shows, and a 0.33 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49, third among ABC shows.)

At least a couple of fans think the show could last beyond Season 9. “I see the show lasting a few more seasons,” one wrote. Two others agree, with one noting, “Definitely don’t see it reaching Grey’s longevity but I can see it reaching S12 or 13,” and another adding, “I think they’ll try for 2 – 4 more seasons, personally, and if it goes that long we’re absolutely losing more main characters along the way.”

There are some who think Season 10 could be it, with one suggesting, “Budget cuts and the overall landscape of linear TV is changing so, they’ll be hard pressed to continue paying high salaries for their seasoned main cast. If it continues, it’ll look very different with fewer of the original cast and similar to Chicago Fire, Med and P.D., Grey’s Anatomy, SVU and other older shows, it won’t be the same and it’ll be unrecognizable. I hope they end at season 10 so they can go out on top because there’s nothing worse than a show staying on past its prime.”

9-1-1 is the first of three series in the franchise. It kicked it off in 2018. Then, 9-1-1: Lone Star aired five seasons, from 2020 to 2025. And 9-1-1: Nashville joined ABC’s lineup this season.

How long do you see 9-1-1 continuing? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 8, 2026, 8/7c, ABC