What To Know As Netflix acquires Warner Bros. will missing titles from HBO Max make their way onto the streamer?

Shows like Westworld, Made for Love, and The Time Traveler’s Wife were previously removed from HBO Max, leaving them without a home streamer.

It has been announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros. after it placed a winning bid on the entertainment giant’s properties, adding to the overall power of the go-to streamer.

But will its power extend to saving formerly removed HBO and HBO Max titles from the grave to platform them on Netflix? As some subscribers may recall, when Warner Bros. merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max’s name was changed to Max, and several original titles and HBO shows were unceremoniously removed from the streamer’s library, and explained as a tax-related decision.

This decision wiped shows like Westworld, Made for Love, Generation, Love Life, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, Gordita Chronicles, Mrs. Fletcher, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and more from Max, leaving fans perplexed as to where to find them.

Earlier in 2025, Netflix acquired the rights to Love Life, adding the show’s two seasons, led by Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper, respectively, giving subscribers a chance to enjoy the former HBO Max original for the first time.

But will this new acquisition of Warner Bros. mean more missing media will make way into Netflix’s library?

Cristin Milioti, previously, voiced her frustration over Made for Love‘s unavailability to audiences while promoting Black Mirror earlier this year, saying, “I have a lot of heartbreak over that series because that series… it’s locked in a vault right now. It was part of the tax write-off that [took place]— Westworld was taken off of Max at one point. And I think it was part of the whole thing that the Wile E. Coyote movie got trapped into. So it sucks because we worked on that show for like, three years.”

“I also thought that show had so much to say about technology,” Milioti added at the time. “I’m so bummed that there is nowhere for that show to live anymore.”

She may just get her wish if Netflix picks up the missing titles. In the meantime, Netflix recently began streaming other HBO Max originals, like The Staircase and Love and Death, both of which are also still on HBO Max. Stay tuned for any updates about HBO and HBO Max titles coming to Netflix amid the acquisition, and let us know which missing title you’d like to see most in the comments below.