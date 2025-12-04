Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies: ‘Mortal Kombat & ‘Man In The High Castle’ Actor Was 75

What To Know Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, renowned for his role as Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat franchise, died at age 75.

Japanese-American actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who was best known for his roles in the Mortal Kombat films and franchise, The Last Emperor, Memoirs of a Geisha, and The Man in the High Castle, died on Thursday, December 4, in Santa Barbara, California. He was 75.

According to Deadline, Tagawa died due to complications from a stroke, surrounded by his family.

Tagawa made a name for himself as playing the villain Shang Tsung, the powerful, malevolent sorcerer and primary antagonist of the Mortal Kombat franchise. He first stepped into the role in the 1995 feature film and went on to reprise it across sequels, television adaptations, and video games. Over time, the actor became synonymous with the character’s devilish charm and commanding presence, turning Shang Tsung into one of gaming’s most iconic villains.

Tagawa was a martial artist trained in Kendo. He was born in Japan but moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, when he was five years old.

Outside of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Tagawa had over 100 acting credits to his name, starring in films such as John Carpenter‘s Big Trouble in Little China, Michael Bay‘s Pearl Harbor, Tim Burton‘s Planet of the Apes, Bernardo Bertolucci‘s The Last Emperor, and the James Bond film License to Kill, just to name a few.

Among his television work were his roles as Nobusuke Tagomi in the Prime Series’ The Man in the High Castle and Hiroki Watanabe in Netflix’s Lost in Space. He also had guest roles on shows such as Nash Bridges, Miami Vice, Moonlighting, Baywatch, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In addition to his acting credits, Tagawa also had an impressive career in voice work, lending his distinctive presence to animated series, video games, and genre projects that further showcased his range and enduring appeal. His voice could be heard in animated series such as Blue Eye Samurai, DuckTales, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as animated films, including Kubo and the Two Strings.

Tagawa lived in Kauai, Hawaii, with his wife Sally and their three children, Calen, Brynne, and Cana.