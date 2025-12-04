What To Know Less than one year after being named coanchor of CBS Evening News, Maurice DuBuois is leaving the program.

His final broadcast will be on December 18.

The announcement comes less than two months after his coanchor, John Dickerson, also announced he will be leaving the show.

Amid programming shake-ups at CBS News, Maurice DuBuois is the latest journalist who will be leaving the fold. The CBS Evening News coanchor announced his departure via Instagram on Thursday, December 4.

In his exit post, he revealed that his final broadcast will be on Thursday, December 18. “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege!” DuBuois wrote. “To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories.”

He concluded his message by reminding viewers that they can still see him in his regular evening news slot for the next two weeks. “A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30,” DuBois added.

DuBuois joined WCBS-TV in New York in 2001. He and John Dickerson became the anchors of CBS Evening News in January 2025, replacing Norah O’Donnell, who had announced her exit from the program six months earlier.

Dickerson announced his intention to leave CBS Evening News in October. At the time, he confirmed that his final show will be in December, so he appears to be on the same timeline as DuBuois. CBS News has yet to announce replacement anchors for their evening news show. This programming shift comes amid a ratings decline for the evening news program.

CBS News has been undergoing changes since Bari Weiss took over as Editor in Chief in October. She has reportedly reached out to “several top TV journalists” about anchoring Evening News, but has not found anyone yet because they all have contracts at other companies, according to Variety.

DuBuois did not share his future plans. He left WCBS-TV when he became the CBS Evening News anchor earlier this year, and it’s unclear whether he’ll return to the New York-based affiliate.

CBS Evening News, Weeknights, 6:30 E.T., CBS