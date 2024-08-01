CBS ‘Evening News’ Names New Anchors After Norah O’Donnell Exit

CBS Evening News is set for a revamp after the 2024 presidential election, which will see John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois anchoring from New York and leading an ensemble that includes Washington D.C. correspondent Margaret Brennan and weather reporter Lonnie Quinn.

As announced by CBS, additional correspondents for the ensemble will be revealed at a later date. In addition, Norah O’Donnell, who anchors the network’s political coverage through the election, will move into an expanded role as CBS News senior correspondent after the election.

60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens will serve as supervising producer, 60 Minutes producer Guy Campanile will become exec producer, and veteran news writer Jerry Cipriano will return to CBS News as senior news editor and senior producer.

According to Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, the show will feature a new look and format.

“We want to thank Norah for her exceptional work on the Evening News over the past five years, and we are grateful she has decided to continue leading our coverage through the election,” McMahon said in a statement.

She added, “Norah’s new role will give her the opportunity to contribute across CBS and Paramount, allowing us to see more of the groundbreaking stories and interviews that have been the hallmark of her career. Her superpower lies in her ability to secure and deliver big interviews and newsmaking stories that set the news cycle and capture the cultural zeitgeist. We look forward to elevating and showcasing Norah’s reporting now and in the future.”

McMahon said that O’Donnell’s decision to expand her role led to the network “reimagining and redesigning” the Evening News.

“The strength of CBS News has always been in its ensemble of journalists, both in front of and behind the camera,” McMahon stated. “Our goal with John, Maurice, Margaret, and Lonnie at the Evening News is to elevate the best in their fields every night for our viewers. In addition to this ensemble team, we look forward to welcoming 60 Minutes correspondents to file for the CBS Evening News when they have news to break; for decades this was routine, so it will be again.”

Once the show moves to New York, Dickerson and DuBois will anchor from the CBS Broadcast Center, and Quinn will deliver the latest weather news and forecasts from the new cutting-edge AR/VR studio.

The broadcast’s longstanding, weekly “On the Road” stories from CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and the newly installed “Eye on America” reports from Jim Axelrod and his team will continue as signature segments on the show.

In addition to their CBS Evening News duties, Dickerson will continue anchoring on CBS News 24/7 and serving as CBS News’ chief political analyst and senior national correspondent. DuBois and Quinn will remain regular presences across WCBS. And Brennan will continue as the moderator of Face the Nation, as well as CBS News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent across the network.