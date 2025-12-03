Why Is Alyssa Farah Griffin Absent From ‘The View’?

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been absent from The View all week long, and on Wednesday (December 3), cohost Whoopi Goldberg explained why.

“Alyssa is out sick. We are awaiting her return, but she’s not been feeling well, so get better soon,” she said.

Griffin was also absent on Monday, which marked the return of Goldberg to the moderator’s seat after a two-week absence. About that, Goldberg said, “Alyssa is out today, and I am back today,” without addressing the exact reason for her absence. She also missed out on Tuesday’s show, though it was never addressed during the broadcast. It is unclear when she will return from her illness.

Though she has not been present for this week’s shows so far, Griffin has been active on social media. On her X (formerly Twitter) page, for example, she responded to the controversy surrounding Pete Hegseth and the ordering of strikes on Venezuelan boaters accused of drug trafficking by reposting a comment showing support for the admiral who is reportedly being blamed for the very controversial attack. Her cohosts discussed the matter on Tuesday’s show.

Griffin, who is seven months pregnant with her husband, Justin Griffin, is the show’s resident conservative voice. She openly shared her struggles with fertility before announcing her pregnancy live on air in October.

“Baby Boy Griffin arrives this February. I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore. I can breathe,” she said on the show.

She recently shared a picture of herself and her husband on Instagram with the caption, “Grateful for our growing family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Griffin was also absent from the November 5 episode, which was the day after major elections across the country in which key Republicans lost their bids for governorships and other offices.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC