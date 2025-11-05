Why Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Unexpectedly Absent From ‘The View’

The View was down one panelist on Wednesday (November 5) morning.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was absent from the table in the show’s big post-election episode, and Whoopi Goldberg said that she is expected to return to the show on Thursday (November 6).

Though Goldberg didn’t specify why Griffin was absent, she did hint by saying, “Feel better soon,” indicating Griffin may be out sick. The star last month revealed live on-air that she’s pregnant.

Griffin had been present at the prior two episodes earlier in the week, including for the headline-making interview with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was also part of the CNN panel covering the live results of the election in New York, Virginia, California, and other locations, alongside Anderson Cooper, Scott Jennings, Van Jones, and other commenters (including the moment when the host laughed at his conservative commenter’s assessment of the results).

Some fans on X (Twitter) suspected Griffin’s absence may have had something to do with the fact that members of her party, the Republicans, lost in the various elections, including two major governor races and the mayorship of New York City.

“FEEL BETTER? ALYSSA IS AT HOME CRYING AFTER LAST NIGHT’S ELECTION!” one commenter wrote in reaction. “Is Alyssa sick b/c of the results?” another wrote.

Griffin previously expressed her predictions about the 2025 election cycle, particularly the New York City mayor’s race, in a Behind the Table podcast appearance with executive producer Brian Teta, saying, “I think Democrats have a good day… I think [Zohran] Mamdani’s gonna pull it off. I think it’s no question at this point.”

“I think it’s going to create, for the Dems, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm to have a young leader who seems like he’s kind of adopted this voice of a generation, the economic struggle, the populist message. But on the other side, Republicans are really ready to take him on. They’re going to want to go into the midterms in 2026 basically saying, ‘Every moderate Dem in a swing seat who’s up for reelection is a little Zohran Mamdani.'”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC