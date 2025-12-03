‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’: When & How to Watch Tree Lighting Ceremony

The holiday season is upon us, and the Christmas spirit is about to get even more festive as Christmas in Rockefeller Center celebrates the annual tree lighting in New York City.

The celebration includes a star-studded lineup of performances presented by fan-favorite host and singer, Reba McEntire, which is a can’t-miss TV event. As 2025 begins to wrap up, there’s no better time than to gather around the TV for a cozy night of entertainment. We’re breaking down how and when to watch the special below.

When does Christmas in Rockefeller Center air?

Christmas in Rockefeller Center will kick off on Wednesday, December 3, at 8/7c, on NBC and will be simulcast on NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock. For fans eager to begin their meriment a little earlier, NBC affiliates will air a special live hour hosted by Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella, and David Ushery beginning at 7/6c.

Who is hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who currently appears on NBC’s comedy Happy’s Place and serves as a coach on the network’s competition series The Voice. Additionally, Today anchors, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will all join the tree lighting for special appearances.

Who is performing for Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

McEntire will also take to the stage as a performer, joining a long list of talented acts, including Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, and Gwen Stefani. The Radio City Rockettes, who will dazzle viewers with a dance, are also celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Where is Christmas in Rockefeller Center happening?

As the title implies, Christmas in Rockefeller Center is being broadcast from New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center, in front of 30 Rock, where NBC’s offices are located. Local fans may even be able to catch a glimpse if they’re willing to brave the cold and crowds.

What else do you need to know about Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

The Rockefeller Christmas tree is a tradition that dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression, and the first tree lighting took place two years later in Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. The latest tree measures in at 75 feet tall, 45 feet wide, and is a Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, NY, weighing about 11 tons. It will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, December 3, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock