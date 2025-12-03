What To Know Amanda Seyfried celebrated her 40th birthday on NBC’s Today, receiving a surprise cake and warm wishes from the hosts.

Cher, Seyfried’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again co-star, called in live to wish her a happy birthday.

Seyfried expressed enthusiasm for a potential Mamma Mia! 3.

Amanda Seyfried kicked off her milestone 40th birthday with some surprises from the hosts of Today.

Seyfried appeared on the NBC morning show on Wednesday, December 3, with Sydney Sweeney to promote their new movie, The Housemaid. “I mentioned it’s your birthday. We have a little something for you, Ms. Amanda,” Willie Geist said mid-interview before Al Roker rolled out a special birthday cake for the actress.

“Is this your first cake of the day? I hope,” Geist asked, to which Seyfried confirmed it was. “First of many. Happy Birthday!” Roker added before he and Seyfried gave each other kisses on the cheek.

As if the heartfelt gesture wasn’t enough, Geist followed up the cake with an even more exciting surprise. “While you dig in, Amanda, there’s one other thing. I know you made a very dear friend shooting Mamma Mia! 2, and she is on the phone right now and wanted to wish you a Happy Birthday.”

On the other line was none other than Seyfried’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again costar and music icon Cher. “Hey, babe! How are you?” Cher asked as Seyfried’s jaw dropped. “Aw, hey Grandma! I love you,” she replied. “I’m better now. I miss you!”

Cher went on to joke that she “wouldn’t get up for anybody this early,” adding, “Except, I have to tell you something. I’m a huge fan of this show.”

Cher’s call temporarily cut out just as Geist said she would sing “Happy Birthday” for Seyfried. When the reception returned, Geist asked the singer if she would perform the celebratory song. “You know what? I just came from the doctor yesterday, and I’m not in my best voice.”

Despite Cher feeling under the weather, Seyfried said that she sounded “pretty damn good to me.” Cher wished her Happy Birthday once again before hanging up. “I love you!” Seyfried said as the call ended.

Cher famously played Ruby, the grandmother of Seyfried’s Sophie, in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The sequel to the 2008 movie musical Mamma Mia! followed Sophie as she worked to reopen her family’s Greek island hotel after the death of her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep). The film also tells the backstory of how young Donna (Lily James) met Sophie’s three potential fathers.

Talks of a third film in the series have been in the works since the sequel’s release. On Today, Geist asked Seyfried whether she would want to team up again with Sweeney in a potential Mamma Mia! 3.

“It would just be a dream,” she said. “Let’s get going on it. Who are we waiting for?”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

The Housemaid, In Theaters, Friday, December 19