The Artful Dodger Season 2 is on the way, with a premiere date for the forthcoming chapter of Disney+ and Hulu‘s streaming adaptation finally unveiled.

The show, which features characters inspired by Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, debuted its first season back in November 2023, and just under three years later, fans will get to pick up where the story left off. In a new report from Deadline, fans are getting even more details to sink their teeth into leading up to the show’s return. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Artful Dodger Season 2 so far. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

When does The Artful Dodger Season 2 premiere?

According to Deadline, The Artful Dodger Season 2 will officially premiere on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Tuesday, February 10, 2026. All episodes will drop that day, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the story.

Who stars in The Artful Dodger Season 2?

The Artful Dodger Season 2 sees the return of Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Dr. Jack Dawkins, David Thewlis as Norbert Fagin, Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox, Susie Porter as Lady Jane Fox, Damien Garvey as Governor Fox, Tim Minchin as Darius Cracksworth, Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox, Nicholas Burton as Dr. Sneed, Kim Gyngell as The Prof, and Luke Carroll as Tim Billierllary. Meanwhile, new additions include Luke Bracey as Inspector Henry Boxer, Jeremy Sims as Uncle Dickie, and Zac Burgess as Phineas Golden.

What is The Artful Dodger Season 2 about?

Season 2 of The Artful Dodger sees Jack return, and he’s facing the noose as he’s hunted by Inspector Boxer, who happens to be Port Victory’s new lawman. To make matters worse, seeing the woman he loves, Lady Belle, puts Jack in direct danger of being hanged. Meanwhile, Lady Belle is furthering her medical experience and stepping into danger, driven by her ambition and precarious love. As Boxer competes with Jack for Belle’s attention and affection, Fagin drags Jack into their most dangerous scheme yet in an explosive new season.

Where was The Artful Dodger Season 2 made?

The Artful Dodger Season 2 was filmed in Sydney, Australia, and is a co-production between Disney+ and the Sony Pictures Television-owned production house Curio Pictures.

The Artful Dodger, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, February 10, Disney+ and Hulu