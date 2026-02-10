What To Know The Artful Dodger stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell discuss Season 2’s love triangle between Lady Belle Fox, Jack Dawkins, and Inspector Boxer.

Find out why Luke Bracey’s Inspector Boxer breaks the love triangle trope with his role.

The Artful Dodger is back and making way for a new threat to Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) as Port Victory’s new lawman, Inspector Boxer (Luke Bracey), has the Dodger in his crosshairs, as well as a romantic interest in his true love, Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell).

“He’s a very handsome, very competent individual who’s come over to sort out the corruption that’s going on in town,” Brodie-Sangster shares. “So, from a law enforcement perspective, he’s a very annoying [figure] because he’s quite good, and from a love-interest perspective, he’s also very annoying because he’s a very eligible, very nice, courteous gentleman.”

While Season 2 opens with Dodger dodging the noose once more, he’s put under Fagin’s (David Thewlis) charge, with Lady Belle forced to agree to her mother’s condition that she steer clear of him if she wishes to pursue medicine. Inspector Boxer pops up as a sort of roadblock regarding their existing romance, but he’s not like other love-triangle figures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

“It’s a good new energy, and I think the trope with a love triangle would be for the new introduction to be a real antagonist,” Mitchell shares, but notes that’s not the case with Boxer, who is “so fragile and kind of like devastated, you can’t help but feel warmly towards him. And he’s also a really good man, a really fair person. He’s educated, he appreciates that about Belle.”

Admittedly, Brodie-Sangster says Boxer is “a better suit really than Dodger for Belle, so it encourages a huge amount of resentment and jealousy towards him, but the fun thing is that he’s actually a very nice guy, so he’s quite a hard guy to hate.”

“I think Luke Bracey does a beautiful job of showing how nuanced that character really is,” Mitchell continues. “And I think maybe audiences will be a bit torn.”

See the love triangle in action by tuning into Season 2 of The Artful Dodger, and let us know what you think of the latest romantic development in the comments section below.

The Artful Dodger, Season 2, Streaming now, Hulu