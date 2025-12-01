‘Luther’: Ruth Wilson Talks Returning for New Movie With Idris Elba

What To Know Ruth Wilson is returning as Alice Morgan in the new Netflix Luther movie alongside Idris Elba, despite her character’s apparent death at the end of Season 5.

Wilson expresses her enthusiasm for playing Alice, describing the character as irreverent, morally free, and exciting to portray, especially in scenes with Elba’s Luther.

Since the series ended, Wilson and Elba worked together on stage.

“I think she’s had a lot of reconstruction surgery,” Ruth Wilson says with a laugh. She’s referring to her Luther character, Alice Morgan, last seen at the end of the fifth season, seemingly dead. She’s back for the new movie starring Idris Elba announced by Netflix in November.

But Alice is very much alive, despite it looking like she’d fallen to her death. We’re sure there will be a clever explanation in the new film, though we’ll gladly accept whatever it is because Alice is such an intriguing character and Wilson is absolutely brilliant in the role. It’s one she loves, too.

“She haunts me. She doesn’t die. She keeps coming back,” Wilson, who can currently be seen on Down Cemetery Road alongside Emma Thompson, tells TV Insider. “I love Alice. She’s very fun to play. And the way that Neil [Cross] writes her is always, you read it, and you’re like, OK, this is so brilliant. She has great comic lines, and she’s just so irreverent and terrifying and funny in equal measure. I love her because she doesn’t have any morals — she doesn’t have to live by everyone else’s morals, and that is freedom for her. She can just play by her own rules, and it is exciting to her, and she sort of loves being on the run with Luther. So I’m looking forward to getting back with the team and working with all of them and playing Alice again.”

Luther aired five seasons, from 2010 to 2020. Elba then reprised his role as John Luther, a brilliant but disgraced detective, in the 2023 film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Wilson did not return as psychopath Alice — also Luther’s love interest — for that movie. Luther and Alice first crossed paths after she murdered her parents. We can’t wait to see what their dynamic is like this time.

“It’s always really fun getting back in a room with him,” Wilson says of Elba.

The two did work together in 2023, when she starred in the play The Second Woman, in which she performed the same seven-minute scene over and over for 24 hours, each time with a different costar. That was the last time Wilson and Elba worked together. “It was very funny. It was like, OK, yeah, we’ve still got it. We still got that chemistry, it’s good,” she says.

