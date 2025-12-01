‘Call the Midwife’ Star Teases The Most ‘Christmassy Christmas Special’ Ever

What To Know The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air on December 25.

Cast members described filming the parade as a major undertaking, with elaborate costumes, floats, and even stunt coordination.

Stars have called this special the most “Christmassy” yet, highlighting festive costumes, a winter wonderland atmosphere, and strong community involvement.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special for 2025 is right around the corner, as the long-awaited holiday extravaganza is set to premiere on December 25 on PBS.

A new teaser hyped the upcoming holiday spectacle, particularly one sequence that is an action piece of massive proportions, with one star comparing the scene to the Tom Cruise action pic Mission: Impossible. In a post on Instagram on November 30, the official handle teased that a scene in the forthcoming special with a Christmas parade set at the Poplar Christmas parade is one of the most ambitious sequences the team has attempted.

“One of the big features in our upcoming Christmas story is the Poplar Christmas parade, involving the whole community and, of course, our intrepid team,” said the post.

“Filming for the parade was a major undertaking – with numerous floats, costumes… and of course lots of snow! :-) Such events take time to organise and shoot…. but they can be great fun for the cast.”

Actress Molly Vevers, who played Sister Catherine, shared, “I loved filming the Christmas parade. It was so much fun. Renee, Natalie and I were all angels on the float, and we had to have a stunt coordinator because it was technically a stunt! We were tied to the float with these invisible ropes so that we could do sort of Angel acting. It felt like Mission: Impossible!”

“I get to take part in a Christmas parade where we travel along on a very Christmassy-looking van with these incredible costumes. I wear an angel costume,” said Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin. “It’s probably the favourite costume I’ve ever worn. It’s got a 1970s twist. It’s a beautiful white coat with a fur trim and angel wings coming out of the back, and then these really cool glittery stars. For me, it was a lot of fun dressing up. This is probably one of the most Christmassy Christmas specials we’ve ever done!”

“Getting the winter wonderland atmosphere for the parade just right was a tricky business,” said Zephryn Taitte, who plays Cyril. “The director was calling, ‘More snow! More snow!’ Then, ‘Too much snow! Too much snow!’ It was a great day.”

